A recent decision by the US Supreme Court has left the fate of hundreds of incarcerated Oregonians in the hands of Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. In April 2020, the court ruled in Ramos v. Louisiana that criminal convictions made by a non-unanimous jury (when only 10 out of 12 jurors are in agreement on a verdict) were unconstitutional, promptly barring the practice from being used in the only remaining state that allowed for non-unanimous verdicts: Oregon. While the Ramos case came out of Louisiana, the state of Louisiana voted to bar non-unanimous juries in 2018, while the case was still moving through the courts.