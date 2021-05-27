Cancel
USD/CAD Bulls Likely To Prevail

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpside risks dominated the US Dollar against the Canadian Dollar on Wednesday. The currency pair tested the weekly resistance level at 1.2132 during yesterday’s trading session. Everything being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to trend bullish during the following trading session. The possible target for buyers will...

www.actionforex.com
Businessactionforex.com

Currency Pair Of The Week: USD/CAD

The US released the ISM Manufacturing PMI for May earlier. Although the headline figure was 61.2 vs 60.9 expected, the components of the print were not so great. The Employment component was 50.9 vs 55.3 expected, meaning its difficult for employers to find workers. In addition, customer inventories were at their lowest reading of 28 vs 28.4 in April, while order backlogs were at their highest level of 70.6 vs 68.2 in April. So, US companies are loaded with orders (stimulus checks?), low on inventories, and they can’t get workers to manufacture the products. This does not bode well for Friday’s Non-Farm Payroll data. Expectations are for a headline print of 610,000 jobs to have been added to the economy in May and the unemployment is expected to have dropped slightly from 6.1% to 6%. However, recall that for April, the headline NFP print was 266,000 vs an expectation of 978,000. This number may be revised higher given that it was off so far from estimates. A revision could mean a better overall NFP for May. The jobs data will be closely watched on Friday! Meanwhile. the Fed has held its ground: maintaining that monetary stimulus will continue until actual data confirms signs of a pickup in inflation and in the labor. For now, US inflation is transitory.
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CAD Meets Resistance

The Canadian dollar rallied on better-than-expected March GDP growth. The US dollar’s recent bounces have failed to clear the key resistance at 1.2140. An overbought RSI in that supply area was rather a signal to sell into strength. The selling pressure intensified after the price dipped to the psychological level...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CAD Breaks Descending Channel

The USD/CAD currency pair bounced off a support level formed by the lower line of a descending channel pattern at 1.2009 on Tuesday. As a result, the exchange rate has surged by 75 pips or 0.62% since Tuesday’s trading session. Given that a breakout had occurred through the upper boundary...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: USD Shows Support Near 1.20 CAD

Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. The US dollar fell during the trading session on Tuesday to reach down towards the $1.20 level. That being said, the market continues to find a lot of support in that general vicinity, so I am not surprised at all to see a bit of a hammer at this point. It is also worth noting that the $1.20 level is an area that has been important more than once, so the question now is whether or not we are trying to build up some type of basing pattern.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Building on Bullish Support

EUR/USD holds to its recent range as buyers seek support from an ascending triangle. EUR/JPY builds on strong momentum but faces short-term resistance at key level from 2018. EUR/USD has kept to a range in the last three weeks as traders look for more data to consolidate momentum. So far, both sides of the coin have seen improving economic outlook as Covid-19 cases diminish, as the focus will likely be put on the NFP jobs data out this Friday for further guidance.
Marketsinvezz.com

USD/CAD: Canadian dollar strong rally faces headwinds

The USD/CAD pair is hovering near its lowest level in almost four years. The Canadian dollar has been helped by strong oil prices and proximity to the US. The pair has formed a bullish divergence pattern on the daily chart. The USD/CAD is hovering near the lowest level since September...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD bears looking into the Abyss below 1.2000

USD/CAD stabilises at the 1.2000 lows ahead of huge liquidity void. Bears seek a run to test the 1.10 area on a break of 1.2000 as focus turns to BoC. USD/CAD is currently trading 8 pips higher than the low at 1.2048 and down some 0.17% on the day so far following an offer from the highs of 1.2092.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar moves back toward 6-year high as key support holds

(Adds strategist quote and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.6% higher * Canadian building permits fall by 0.5% in April * Canadian bond yields were little changed across the curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian rose against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices climbed and a key level of technical support held up, with the currency moving back toward a six-year high it notched the day before. The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2037 to the greenback, or 83.08 U.S. cents. On Tuesday, it touched its strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2007. The ability of the currency to stay at levels stronger than 1.2080 despite widespread gains for the greenback overnight has "helped give Canadian dollar buyers some confidence today," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at the Exchange Bank of Canada. The loonie hasn't closed at a level weaker than 1.2080 since last Wednesday. Oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported by an OPEC+ decision to stick to its plan to restore supply to the market gradually and by the slow pace of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.6% higher at $68.83 a barrel. The U.S. dollar edged up, backing off of a near five-month trough versus major peers, as traders waited for employment data later in the week before making any big moves. Canada's jobs report for May is due on Friday which could help provide clues on the Bank of Canada's policy outlook. The central bank will taper its asset purchase programme again next quarter and raise interest rates earlier than previously predicted amid expectations for a robust economic recovery after a recent downturn, a Reuters poll showed. The value of Canadian building permits fell by less than expected in April, dropping 0.5%, after a record increase in March, Statistics Canada data showed. Canadian government bond yields were little changed across the curve, with the 10-year up half a basis point at 1.497%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by David Holmes and Nick Zieminski)
CurrenciesDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD at Support- Loonie Breakout Imminent

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels. Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts. USD/CAD bears stall at major support hurdle- Loonie contraction persists. Breakout of near-term consolidation imminent – support at 1.20, resistance / near-term bearish invalidation 1.2144. The Canadian Dollar is in an...
CurrenciesDailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY

The US Dollar finds itself in a familiar spot of support. This Friday brings Non-Farm Payrolls and two weeks from now brings an FOMC rate decision. The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Eases towards a fortnight-old support below 1.2100

USD/CAD bounces off intraday low but stays pressured towards short-term support line. Downward sloping Momentum, multiple resistance lines favor sellers. USD/CAD extends Friday’s pullback from 1.2120 to 1.2060 during Tuesday’s Asian session trading. In doing so, the pair sellers justify sustained trading below short-term resistance lines and descending Momentum line.
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CAD Potential Targets At 1.2020

The US Dollar declined by 39 pips or 0.32% against the Canadian Dollar on Monday. The currency pair was pressured lower by the 50– and 200– hour SMAs during Monday’s trading session. Technical indicators suggest selling signals. The exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading session....
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Dollar falls on rise in euro and sterling

Although the greenback moved broadly sideways in Asia and Europe, dollar fell in holiday-thinned North American session as U.S. markets were closed for Memorial Day due to month-end fixing together with rise in the single currency and cable. Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar rebounded to 109.93 in New Zealand,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD rebounds after dropping toward 1.2000, looks to close the day flat

USD/CAD touched its lowest level in nearly six years on Tuesday. Rising crude oil prices provided a boost to CAD. US Dollar Index stays flat on the day below 90.00. After spending the first half of the day moving sideways around 1.2050, the USD/CAD pair came under renewed bearish pressure and touched its lowest level since June 2015 at 1.2005. In the late American session, however, the pair managed to stage a rebound and was last seen trading flat on a daily basis at 1.2056.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Trading long on gold XAU/USD and GBP/USD trading short on USD/CAD [Video]

Yesterday we promised to take a look at USDCAD and with the increasing Crude prices and a weaker USD we see more room to the downside. Price action is trying to break this symmetrical pennant and the Stochastic Oscillator is displaying lower highs which is a bearish signal, but watch out for support just above $1.20.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: USD/CAD, XAU/USD, GBP/USD

USDCAD is trading at 1.2075; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.2095 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1925. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2135. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2225. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the support level and fix below 1.2030, thus breaking the pattern’s downside border.
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Outlook: Friday’s Bull-Trap Warns Of Deeper Pullback

The dollar is standing at the back foot in European trading on Monday following Friday’s inverted hammer (bearish signal) which was formed after a four-day advance stalled on probe above 110 barrier. Rising risk of pullback is verified by bull-trap above the 110 mark on the daily chart and strong...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Bulls to take over on a break above 1.2230

“Germany published the preliminary estimate of May inflation figures, which were better than anticipated. The Consumer Price Index was up 2.5% YoY and 0.5% MoM. The EU published M3 Money Supply that contracted to 9.2% YoY in April, missing the market’s expectations.”. “EUR/USD is neutral in the near-term. The pair...