Michigan State extended a big offer this week to five-star cornerback Jahlil Hurley this week and the Spartans are already in a good position with the Alabama native. As you could imagine, Hurley has just about every major program targeting him in the 2023 class as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, and Georgia headline his early offers of which he has over a dozen. And those offers are going to continue to roll in as he gets into his junior and senior seasons.