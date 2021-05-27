US: Surge in Core Capital Goods Orders Despite Headline Dip in Durables
The 1.3% drop in durable goods orders in April reflected supply chain issues continuing to snarl up auto production and a sharp drop in defense spending. Hidden under the headline was an impressive 2.3% increase in core capital goods orders in a sign that broad capacity constraints are supporting new investment. That could take the edge off some recent inflationary pressures and support the Fed’s view that the current pace of inflation is temporary, and that the supply side of the economy will adjust to meet the impressive demand environment.www.actionforex.com