The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

The US released the ISM Manufacturing PMI for May earlier. Although the headline figure was 61.2 vs 60.9 expected, the components of the print were not so great. The Employment component was 50.9 vs 55.3 expected, meaning its difficult for employers to find workers. In addition, customer inventories were at their lowest reading of 28 vs 28.4 in April, while order backlogs were at their highest level of 70.6 vs 68.2 in April. So, US companies are loaded with orders (stimulus checks?), low on inventories, and they can’t get workers to manufacture the products. This does not bode well for Friday’s Non-Farm Payroll data. Expectations are for a headline print of 610,000 jobs to have been added to the economy in May and the unemployment is expected to have dropped slightly from 6.1% to 6%. However, recall that for April, the headline NFP print was 266,000 vs an expectation of 978,000. This number may be revised higher given that it was off so far from estimates. A revision could mean a better overall NFP for May. The jobs data will be closely watched on Friday! Meanwhile. the Fed has held its ground: maintaining that monetary stimulus will continue until actual data confirms signs of a pickup in inflation and in the labor. For now, US inflation is transitory.