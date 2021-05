We continue our Summer Scouting series here at Touchdown Wire with a look at new Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough. Shough was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and was ranked as the top quarterback in the state of Arizona. He entertained a number of scholarship offers, and began his collegiate career at Oregon. After redshirting Shough served as the team’s backup behind Justin Herbert as a redshirt freshman in 2019. He took over as the team’s starter for the 2020 season, and guided the Ducks to a win in the Pac-12 Championship game and a berth in the Fiesta Bowl against Iowa State.