USD Gains As Tapering Speculation Rises

Summary: Sterling slid in choppy trade to 1.4145 after climbing to a fresh 2-year high (1.4248) earlier in the day. The British Pound provided fireworks in an otherwise dull session where the US Dollar eased against most of its Rivals. GBP/USD had been edging higher as the UK accelerated its vaccine program as well as a hawkish bent from BOE officials. Weaker than expected UK Final Manufacturing PMI (to 65.6 from 66.1) triggered the dramatic drop in the Pound. A rise in US ISM Manufacturing PMI in May (to 61.2 from 60.7 April) failed to boost the Greenback. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the US currency against 6 majors eased to 89.87 from 90.0 yesterday. Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of Australia announced that it kept its monetary policy settings unchanged at the conclusion of its meeting. The RBA said that it would gauge possible changes to bond purchases in the July meeting which was expected. After initially falling to 0.77307 (overnight low), the Aussie Battler rallied against the overall weaker US Dollar to finish at 0.7753 in New York. Elsewhere in Asia, the USD/CNH extended its rebound to 6.3850 (6.3735 yesterday) following a warning from a Chinese ex central bank official on any rapid appreciation of the Yuan. The Euro was little changed at 1.2218 (1.2225), European and Eurozone PMI data failed to move the shared currency. USD/JPY ended at 109.47 from 109.53 yesterday. Despite a rise in Oil prices, which saw US Crude hit 2-year highs on OPEC intentions to increase production, the USD/CAD was flat at 1.2067. The US 10-year bond yield climbed 2 basis points to 1.61%. UK 10-year Gilt rates were up 3 basis points to 0.82%. Wall Street stocks closed with marginal gains. The DOW edged 0.39% higher to 34,595 while the S&P 500 added.