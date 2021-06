EUR USD -0.29%. Today, the US dollar index is rising for the second day in a row. It rallied slightly from a 5-month low and is again trading above the psychological 90-point mark. Investors hope that the Fed will nevertheless announce plans to tighten its monetary policy at its next meeting on June 16. Yesterday's positive economic data contributed to this. Growth indicators Markit Manufacturing PMI Final and ISM Manufacturing PMI in May exceeded forecasts. Moreover, the ISM indicator has reached its maximum since July 2008. The US Beige Book economic review is due today, and the Fed is expected to speak. The euro exchange rate is declining today for the second day in a row. Yesterday, inflation in the EU in May rose to 2% yoy from 1.6% in April. This is the highest since October 2018 (EURUSD was around 1.15 back then). Retail sales in Germany for April (+ 4.4%) came out today, which turned out to be worse than forecast (+ 10.1%).