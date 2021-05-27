And more District Champions!

Myla Toole, North Adams: District Champion- 1600M, 3200M

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The Home of the Mohawks, Northwest High School, was the site on May 19 and May 21 of the Southeast District Division III District Track Meet. All four Adams County school were represented at the district meet, and three of those schools will be sending athletes to this week’s regional meet, where they will be looking for the coveted berths in the OHSAA State Track Meet.

Adams County also produced six individual district champions and one relay team champion at this year’s meet, five hailing from North Adams High School and the other from Peebles High School. From North Adams, it was junior Myla Toole winning the Girls 1600M Run and 3200M Run; freshman Cody Hesler winning the Boys 800M Run; junior Sierra Kendall winning the Girls 300M Hurdles and the Girls Long Jump; senior Karissa Buttelwerth taking the Girls 200 M dash; and the quartet of Kendall, Buttelwerth, Hunter Grooms, and Ainsley Grooms winning the Girls 4 x 100 Relay. From Peebles, it was freshman Payton Johnson winning the Girls 100M Dash.

As a team, the North Adams girls finished second in the team standings, a first in school history.

There were also school records broken at the district and what follows is a list of all the individuals and relay teams who will be moving on to this week’s regional meet at Southeastern Ross High School. The top four finishers in each event qualify for regionals.

Peebles High School:

• Payton Johnson- 100 M (1st); 200M (2nd, School Record 26.46); Long Jump (3rd)

• Katy Seas- 1600M Run (2nd); 3200M Run (3rd)

• Samantha Seas- 1600M Run (3rd); 3200M run (2nd)

• Lilly Gray- 800M Run (3rd)

• Hayden Crum- 1600M Run (3rd)

• Boys 4 x 200 Relay (4th)- Hunter White, C.J. Oldfield, Alan McCoy, Jayce West

• Boys 4 x 100 Relay (2nd)- Hunter White, C.J. Oldfoield, Jayce West, Cory Reed

West Union High School:

• Girls 4 x 800 Relay (2nd)- Addie Shupert, Makenna Armstrong, Allie McCarty, Leena Blanton

• Kendra Grooms- Girls High Jump (2nd)

• Katie Hunter - Girls High Jump (4th)

• Jonathan MacDowell- Boys High Jump (2nd); 400M run (4th)

North Adams High School:

• Myla Toole- Girls 1600M run (1st); Girls 3200M Run (1st)

• Girls 4 x 100 Relay (1st)- Sierra Kendall, Karissa Buttelwerth, Hunter Grooms, Ainsley Grooms (School Record- 51.96)

• Hunter Grooms- 400M Dash (3rd)

• Laney Ruckel- 400M Dash (4th)

• Sierra Kendall- 300M Hurdles (1st); Girls Long Jump (1st)

• Cody Hesler- Boys 800M Run (1st)

• Karissa Buttelwerth- Girls 200M Dash (1st, School Record- 26.43)

• Connor Darnell- Boys 3200M Run (2nd)

• Girls 4 x 400 Relay (3rd)- Ainsley Grooms, Kirsten Campbell, Hunter Grooms, Myla Toole

• Boys 4 x 400 Relay (2nd)- Garrett Emerson, Gage White, Hunter Brown, Cody Hesler

• Lizzie Gill- Girls Discus (4th); Girls Shot Put (4th)

• Jacob Campbell- Boys High Jump (3rd); Boys Long Jump (4th)

All of the athletes listed above will be competing in the regional track meet at Southeastern Ross High School on Wednesday, may 26 and Friday, May 28.

The OHSAA State Track Meet for Division III is set for June 4 and 5 at Westerville North High School.