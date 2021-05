Best Buy Co. thinks it can succeed where rival Walmart Inc. failed: by asking its store employees to deliver online orders to customers’ homes. The consumer-electronics retailer said Thursday that its employees, nicknamed “Blue Shirts,” will now handle some e-commerce deliveries. They will be trained, and will arrive in company-branded vehicles, Chief Executive Officer Corie Barry said on a call with reporters. The move will help the retailer cope with the surge in digital orders, which are often fulfilled through its stores, and also give staff the opportunity to develop new skills.