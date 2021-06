LaMelo Ball was an absolute force in the league this past season and many fans were hoping for him to win rookie of the year honors. After injuring his wrist late in the season, there was a fear that he would be passed up for the award in favor of Anthony Edwards, who had a much more consistent rookie campaign in terms of his health. In the end, however, it was the Hornets star who ended up getting the award and fans are ecstatic about how it all played out.