Over the past year, collectibles and trading cards have seen an uptick in sales. With some cards selling for over thousands of dollars, people everywhere have been flooding stores to purchase trading cards such as NFL, MLB, and Pokémon Cards. Earlier this year, some stores such as Target, GameStop, and Walmart limited the amount of cards that individuals could purchase due to scalpers buying all of the cards and reselling them. Now, after some violent altercations, Target are suspending card sales indefinitely for safety reasons and limiting them to online sales only. Their reasoning is to prevent unruly behavior and to keep their employees and other customers safe from the ensuing chaos when cards are restocked.