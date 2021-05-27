Reflection: On Kenny Rivero's Exhibition 'Palm Oil, Rum, Honey, Yellow Flowers'

What comes to mind when you hear the words: palm oil, rum, honey, yellow flowers?. The Brattleboro Museum and Art Center has an exhibition with that title by Kenny Rivero. Kenny Rivero is a New York artist who works across mediums. And it was the title that drew me, in addition to other key things about this work that Kenny describes. This collection was not created for the purposes of exhibition. In fact, these 34 pieces currently on display were not intended to be seen in any public space, unlike his paintings.