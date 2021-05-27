newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brattleboro, VT

Reflection: On Kenny Rivero's Exhibition 'Palm Oil, Rum, Honey, Yellow Flowers'

vpr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat comes to mind when you hear the words: palm oil, rum, honey, yellow flowers?. The Brattleboro Museum and Art Center has an exhibition with that title by Kenny Rivero. Kenny Rivero is a New York artist who works across mediums. And it was the title that drew me, in addition to other key things about this work that Kenny describes. This collection was not created for the purposes of exhibition. In fact, these 34 pieces currently on display were not intended to be seen in any public space, unlike his paintings.

www.vpr.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brattleboro, VT
Entertainment
Local
Vermont Entertainment
City
Brattleboro, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Kenny Rivero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rum#Palm Oil#Honey#Depression#Art#Oil Palm#Yellow Flowers#Afro#Christianity#Yoruba#Bmac#Exhibition#Collection#Sketches#Altar Space#Desert Dancer#Museum Attendees#Reclaimed Record Sleeves#Reclaimed Material#Mediums
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Brattleboro, VTRutland Herald

Vermont Arts News

BRATTLEBORO — The Sarasa Ensemble offers two concerts at the Brattleboro Music Center that celebrate the young orphan girls under Vivaldi’s tutelage, who due to their virtuosic talent put the composer’s name and the city of Venice on the proverbial map. “Vivaldi’s Orphan Girls: Virtuosi della Pietà” is set for...
Brattleboro, VTKeene Sentinel

Brattleboro library to host virtual poetry reading with Jeff Friedman and Tim Mayo

Poets Tim Mayo and Jeff Friedman will read from their work at an online event sponsored by Brattleboro’s Brooks Memorial Library on Wednesday, May 12, at 7 p.m. Mayo’s first full length collection, “The Kingdom of Possibilities,” was a finalist for the 2009 May Swenson Award. His second volume of poems, “Thesaurus of Separation” was a finalist for the 2017 Montaigne Medal and a finalist for the 2017 Eric Hoffer Book Award, and his chapbook, “Notes to the Mental Hospital Timekeeper,” was published by Kelsay Books in late 2019 and won an Honorable Mention in the chapbook category for the Eric Hoffer Book Awards.
Brattleboro, VTiputney.com

Brattleboro Women’s Chorus Mother’s Day Singalong

The Brattleboro Women’s Chorus will perform their spring “Singalong Finale” via Zoom on Mother’s Day: Sunday, May 9 at 4 pm. As we finish our 25th anniversary year, the chorus will be singing songs led by Director Becky Graber and some guests as well! Some of the songs are very easy to join along with, and Becky will teach a song or two to all. Singalong-goers can register online via Zoom and pay for a ticket using the links on our website.
Windham County, VTKeene Sentinel

Monadnock Folklore Society announces Spring awardees of music scholarship

Natalia Blanchard of Nelson and Lucca Pozzi of Windham, Vt., have been awarded scholarships by The Monadnock Folklore Society for the first quarter of 2021. The Johnny Trombly Scholarship supports and encourages young musicians interested in playing piano or other instruments for traditional New England dance music, an American dance music form that includes contra-dance and square dance music.