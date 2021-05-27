Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Asian Equity Markets Mixed

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Overnight, Wall Street limped to a modestly positive finish with the S&P 500 rising 0.19%, the Nasdaq outperforming, increasing 0.59%, and the Dow Jones finishing unchanged. Futures on all three fell as profit-taking set in, in early Asia, but have since retraced most of those losses, being down around 0.10%.

www.actionforex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Markets#Hong Kong#Asian Markets#Futures Markets#Financial Markets#Private Equity Investors#Dow Jones#The Nikkei 225#Kospi#Shanghai Composite#Pce Prices#All Ordinaries#Asx#Equities Markets#Australian Markets#China Equities#Bullish Investors#Mainland China#S P 500#Profit Taking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nikkei 225
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
StocksPosted by
KRMG

Asian shares mixed after lackluster day on Wall Street

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday after Wall Street began a post-holiday week on a lackluster note. Shares rose in Tokyo and Sydney but fell in Hong Kong, Shanghai and South Korea. A weakening in growth in Chinese manufacturing, based on surveys of factory managers, has undermined buying sentiment.
StocksBusiness Insider

Little Movement Anticipated For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, adding almost 25 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just shy of the 3,625-point plateau and it's expected to remain in that neighborhood again on Wednesday. The global forecast for...
StocksBarron's

Tokyo's Key Nikkei Index Opens Lower In Cautious Trade

Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index opened lower on Wednesday as investors evaluated the latest US data and awaited key jobs numbers due later this week. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.34 percent or 98.24 points at 28,716.10 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.23 percent or 4.47 points at 1,930.65.
StocksBusiness Insider

Lower Open Predicted For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved higher in back-to-back trading days, advancing more than 35 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just shy of the 1,620-point plateau although it may see some profit taking on Wednesday. The global forecast for...
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Notably Higher, Paring Early Losses

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is notably higher after recouping early losses on Wednesday, after the slight losses of the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei index just below the 29,000 mark, despite the lack of cues overnight from Wall Street. Traders also continue to be cautious after the government extended the COVID-19 state of emergency to contain the spread of the highly contagious variants of the virus.
StocksWSLS

Stocks off to a mixed start despite gains in tech sector

TOKYO – Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for technology companies are checked by losses in banks, industrial companies and other sectors. The S&P 500 was little changed in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up less than 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flitting between small gains and losses, and the Russell 2000, which tracks smaller companies, was down 0.2%. Zoom Video Communications was up 0.5% after reporting another strong quarter of results. European indexes were modestly higher and Asian markets closed mostly lower. Treasury yields slipped.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine stocks lead Asia higher on upbeat U.S. data, currencies slip

* Philippine stocks at nearly 3-month high * Thai equities reverse course, slip from 19-month high * Indonesia's May inflation at highest in 5 months * South Korean won, Indian rupee weaken By Sameer Manekar June 2 (Reuters) - Philippine shares jumped more than 3% on Wednesday, with sentiment across Asia lifted by a pick up in U.S. manufacturing, but the region's currencies came under pressure as the data boosted the dollar on rising bets for policy normalisation. The South Korean won and Indian rupee led losses among Asia's emerging currencies as investors now look ahead to U.S. jobs data this Friday for further signs of a strong recovery that could engender further talk of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. In the Philippines, consumer and real estate stocks led the wider market to their highest level in nearly three months, as curbs in the national capital region were relaxed. "Philippine stocks are getting a boost from some foreign buying after being shunned for most of second quarter after strict lockdowns were re-imposed," said Nicholas Mapa, senior economist - Philippines, at Dutch-bank ING. Philippine stocks are the region's worst performers but they have been rising since May 26 as the number of coronavirus cases decline, leading to hopes that restrictions will ease soon. Stocks are up 6.2% so far this quarter. The peso, however, weakened 0.3%, after the Nikkei reported that the Philippine central bank governor said the bank is open to "doing more" monetary easing. Indonesian shares rose more than 1% to touch their highest level since April-end, even as data showed annual inflation in May accelerated to its highest since December. Thai stocks reversed course to slip 0.2%, losing their 19-month peak scaled earlier after the government promised additional fiscal stimulus. The Indian rupee depreciated 0.6% ahead of the central bank policy meeting this Friday. The Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep the interest rates at record lows and reiterate its commitment on liquidity, as the country suffers a devastating second wave of the pandemic that has locked down most of the country. Overnight, data showed U.S. manufacturing activity rose in May furthering signs that the recovery was strong. While strong U.S growth is a boon for the global picture, it has also raised talks of the Fed having to scale back support measures, threatening Asia's risk-sensitive markets which have held firm on the U.S. central bank's reassurances of a continued dovish stance. Recent remarks from Fed policymakers have suggested that a discussion on tapering bond-buying was underway, with the upcoming policy meeting in mid-June possibly providing more clarity. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edge higher to 6.451% ** Consumer and real estate firms top gainers in Manila ** Malaysia's Axiata partners with RHB Bank in bid for digital bank licence ($1 = 31.1400 baht) Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0729 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan -0.25 -5.9 <.N2 0.46 5.47 1 25> China.
StocksGreenwichTime

US stocks turn choppy on Wall Street; AMC soars again

Stock indexes wavered between small gains and losses Wednesday as trading on Wall Street turned choppy for the seconds straight day. The S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% as of 2:22 p.m. Eastern, after wobbling between a gain of 0.4% and a loss of 0.1%. Technology and energy companies helped lift the market. Those gains were kept in check by a pullback in retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending. Communication, industrial and materials stocks also fell.
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Nabs Win in Choppy Start to June

The major indexes opened comfortably higher on the first trading day of June, but the latest factory data took some wind out of the bulls' sails in intraday action. "The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing purchasing managers index rose 0.5 point, to 61.2, in May, reflecting a strengthening of new orders," says Jonathan Millar, deputy chief U.S. economist at Barclays Investment Bank. "Even so, May's report shows a widespread effect from supply bottlenecks, as manufacturers struggle to boost production to keep pace with orders."
BusinessInternational Business Times

Crude Extends Gains As Recovery Picks Up But Equities Mixed

Oil prices extended their rally Wednesday on growing expectations for demand as the global economy recovers, though equity investors trod a more cautious line as inflation fears continue to cast a shadow over trading floors. While some countries are struggling in their battle with the coronavirus, the general mood among...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

KLCI higher at opening on positive market sentiment

KUALA LUMPUR (June 2): Shares on Bursa Malaysia were higher at opening on Wednesday with finance and healthcare stocks became the contributor, thanks to the recent stimulus package by the government that helped boost investors’ sentiment. At 9.03am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 2.53 points, or...
Retailihsmarkit.com

Daily Global Market Summary - 1 June 2021

All major European equity indices closed higher, while the US and APAC were mixed. US government bonds closed lower, while most European benchmark bonds were slightly higher. European iTraxx and CDX-NA closed modestly tighter across IG and high yield. Copper and the US dollar closed lower, gold was flat, and oil, natural gas, and silver closed higher on the day.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks look set to dip; yuan holds retreat

(June 1): Asian stocks looked set for a weaker open Tuesday and U.S. futures slipped as traders await key American jobs data later this week to help gauge the economic outlook. Equity contracts fell in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures edged down following a...
WorldPosted by
KRMG

Asian stocks mixed ahead of monthly U.S. jobs report

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday as investors looked ahead to U.S. jobs data for reassurance the biggest global economy is improving following the previous month’s big hiring miss. Benchmarks in Shanghai and Tokyo declined while Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. U.S. markets, which ended May...
Stocksraleighnews.net

Equity markets close flat, metals and PSU banks drag

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices wiped out early gains to close flat on Tuesday with metal and banking stocks leading the fall. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was down by 3 points at 51,935 while the Nifty 50 shed 8 points to 15,575.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday, extending the losses of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying just above the 7,100 level, with the absence of fresh cues from Wall Street. Gold miners and banks are weighing down the market with mining giants and energy stocks offering resistance.
Stocksinvesting.com

Asia Stocks Up Following Positive Caixin Chinese Data

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up Tuesday morning as investors digested more China’s economic data released earlier in the day, and await key U.S. economic data, due later in the day, to gauge the country's economic outlook. China’s Shanghai Composite was down 0.26% by 10:25 PM ET (2:25...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Higher Amid Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Tuesday, despite the absence of fresh cues from Wall Street, which was closed overnight for a holiday. The coronavirus infection rate in the region is keeping the underlying mood cautious as it is bound to impact the pace of global economic recovery from the pandemic. Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday.