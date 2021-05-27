Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

US Dollar Stages A Surprising Rally

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

The US dollar staged a surprising rally overnight on no particular news, after being on the back door for the past few sessions. The dollar index rose 0.43% to 90.04, where it remains in Asia after probing the topside earlier. However, the dollar index’s rally overnight only moves it back to the upper end of its one-week 89.50 to 90.20 trading range.

www.actionforex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollars#Commodity Markets#Commodity Prices#Asian Markets#International Markets#Nzd Usd#The Federal Reserve#Usd Jpy#The Chinese Yuan#Usd Cny#Korean#Malaysian#Dm#Dollar Strength#Rally#China Stocks#Asian Currencies#Hawkish Rbnz#Yields#Trading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
Marketsmoneyweek.com

Everything hinges on the direction of the US dollar right now

We are at a huge inflection point for the US dollar, right here and now. It’s one of those “does it go higher or lower?” moments. The ramifications are considerable – for most things, but especially gold and silver... Gold has had a rather pleasant spring. Gold has quietly had...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Down From Five-Month Peak Following Positive U.S. Economic Data

Investing.com – Gold was down on Wednesday morning in Asia from the near five-month high hit during the previous session over the release of better-than-expected U.S. economic data and a rise in bond yields. Gold futures were down 0.32% to $1,898.95 by 12:43 AM ET (4:43 AM GMT), falling back...
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Up From Five-Month Low, Investors Await Key U.S. Economic Data

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Tuesday morning in Asia as it edged back from near a five-month low. Investors continued to bet the U.S. Federal Reserve will change its stimulus measures sooner than expected after positive economic data was released on Tuesday. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Stocks hover near record highs on rebound bets, oil rallies above US$70

LONDON (June 2): Stock markets hovered near record highs on Wednesday as investors cheered the latest evidence of a sustained rebound in global economies and stronger oil prices lifted energy stocks. The mood was less buoyant than on Tuesday, however, as traders waited for crucial US jobs data on Friday...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dollar holds gains as U.S. manufacturing picks up, jobs data awaited

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar clung to minor gains on Wednesday, edging up from near a five-month trough versus major peers, as a pickup in U.S. manufacturing kept bets alive for a quicker normalisation of Federal Reserve policy. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, hovered just...
Currenciesseeitmarket.com

Is The Canadian Dollar Rally Nearing An End?

In efforts to avoid a term woefully overused in financial commentaries (the term is also the title of a George Clooney fishing movie), we have opted for the literal definition instead. Over the past few months there have been several combining factors that have helped propel the Canadian dollar (CAD)...
Metal Miningkitco.com

Gold futures hold above $1,900 as spot gold trades just below at $1,899.30

As of 4:30 PM Eastern Standard Time, the new most active Comex futures contract for (August 2021) is currently fixed at $1902.10 after factoring in today’s decline of $3.30. However, spot or Forex gold is currently trading under $1900 per ounce and fixed at $1899.40, a net decline of just over $7 on the day. Gold futures traded to a high of $1919.20 and a low of $1894.50 before settling just above that key psychological level of $1900 per ounce.
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Stronger Dollar, Stable Treasury Yields Encouraging Profit-Taking

Gold futures are trading lower on Wednesday as prices retreated from their highest level since February 8, following a jump in the U.S. Dollar and a slight rise in U.S. Treasury yields. Traders are still reacting to yesterday’s stronger-than-expected ISM manufacturing PMI report, which raised concerns that the economy could heat up enough to encourage the Federal Reserve to tighten policy sooner-than-expected.
Marketsinvezz.com

USD/CAD: Canadian dollar strong rally faces headwinds

The USD/CAD pair is hovering near its lowest level in almost four years. The Canadian dollar has been helped by strong oil prices and proximity to the US. The pair has formed a bullish divergence pattern on the daily chart. The USD/CAD is hovering near the lowest level since September...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Lands' End stock set to rally after swinging to a surprise profit

Shares of Lands' End Inc. were indicated up more than 3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the casual clothing and accessories retailer swung to a surprise profit with sales growing 48%, as the recovery in its Outfitters business is occurring at a faster-than-forecast pace. Net income for the quarter to April 30 was $2.6 million, or 8 cents a share, after a loss of $20.6 million, or 64 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The average estimate of two analysts surveyed by FactSet was for a per-share loss of 29 cents. Sales rose 48.1% to $321.3 million from $217.0 million, as ecommerce sales increased 44.4% to $260.0 million. Gross margin improved to 46.0% from 43.4%, due primarily to merchandise margin expansion in the U.S. ecommerce business. For fiscal 2021, the company raised its revenue guidance range to between $1.61 billion and $1.65 billion from between $1.52 billion and $1.57 billion. The stock has hiked up 39.2% year to date, while the S&P 500 has advanced 11.9%.
StocksJournal-News

US stocks edge higher in early trading; AMC climbs again

Stocks edged higher Wednesday morning as gains in technology companies offset losses in banks, industrial companies and other sectors. Stocks edged higher Wednesday morning as gains in technology companies offset losses in banks, industrial companies and other sectors. Investors are turning their attention to this month's jobs data, which will be out on Friday.
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Crude Gains On OPEC Decision But US Rally Fades

Oil prices rallied Tuesday even as OPEC and its allies agreed to continue to boost output, while most equity markets advanced despite concerns that high inflation could prompt interest rate hikes and hamper the global economic recovery. But an early rally on Wall Street petered out after the yield on...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks look set to dip; yuan holds retreat

(June 1): Asian stocks looked set for a weaker open Tuesday and U.S. futures slipped as traders await key American jobs data later this week to help gauge the economic outlook. Equity contracts fell in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures edged down following a...
Currenciesinvesting.com

June Monthly FX Outlook: U.S. Dollar Remains Pressured, Euro Could Surprise

The US dollar, which confounded most observers by appreciating in the first quarter, has fallen broadly in April and May. The drivers, ironically, are the same: US rates and relative economic strength. Treasury yields rose sharply in Q1, and this helped the greenback recover from the accelerated slide in November and December 2020. However, they fell in April and did not get much traction in May. Spikes higher in yields, such as in response to the surprising acceleration of CPI to over 6% at an annualized rate in the first four months of the year, were short-lived.
Businesseconomies.com

Gold hits 5-month high as dollar weakens

Gold prices rose on Tuesday, to continue gains for the third straight day, and remained above the $1900 barrier, as the US dollar keeps falling against a basket of major currencies. Gold prices rose 0.5% to the highest since January 8 at $1,916.25 an ounce, after opening at $1,907.42, and...
Businesseconomies.com

Dollar falls ahead of US manufacturing data

The US dollar fell against its peers on Tuesday, as investors parse the rising prices in the US and the improvement happening in the US jobs market, to price the chances of tightening the US monetary policy, ahead of the release of key data during the second quarter of this year.