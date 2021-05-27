newsbreak-logo
Green Lantern: Lee Toland Krieger to Helm First Two Episodes for HBO Max

By Kylie Hemmert
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Toland Krieger will direct the first two episodes of HBO Max’s upcoming series Green Lantern, according to Deadline. Krieger recently directed the pilot and second episode of The CW’s Superman & Lois and has also directed episodes of Riverdale, You, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Prodigal Son, Deadly Class, and Shadow and Bone, along with the movies December Ends, The Vicious Kind, The Age of Adaline, and Celeste & Jesse Forever.

