Green Lantern: Lee Toland Krieger to Helm First Two Episodes for HBO Max

Crossovers aren't new in the realm of Star Trek. In fact, some of the most memorable episodes of the franchise involve them with The Original Series stars DeForest Kelley, Leonard Nimoy, and James Doohan; and Deep Space Nine's Alexander Siddiq appearing on The Next Generation. You also had TNG's Michael Dorn and Colm Meaney join the DS9 cast along with TNG and Picard star Patrick Stewart on its premiere. That's not even getting into Voyager, Enterprise, Discovery, and the feature films. In a hodgepodge of serious franchise shows, you have the anomaly in the animated comedy Lower Decks with creator Mike McMahan talking to Cinemablend on how he foresees a possible crossover with the TNG sequel Picard.