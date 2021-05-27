Roster Countdown: 93 Latham; 92 Eboigbe; 90 Wynn

#99 Trey Dishon (DT) 2015-2019 (Others considered: Andrew Timmons) Why?: Some might say it’s too early to put Trey Dishon on the list, but that’s an example of how little an impact the players who have worn #99 have made at K-State. Dishon came in as an absolute beast from Class 3A Horton, where he earned All-Kansas 3A honors as a senior while playing defensive line, tight end, and kicker. He also finished high school as the state powerlifting champ for his weight class. Following a redshirt year in 2015, he proceeded to entrench himself on the defensive line, starting every game but one in his career beginning in 2016, including a streak of 48 straight games. Following his freshman campaign, the Big 12 media recognized him with a 2nd team all-conference selection. While he was never recognized beyond honorable mentions after his freshman season, there is no doubt Dishon was a key factor in the rise of players like Wyatt Hubert and Reggie Walker.