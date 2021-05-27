newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Roster Countdown: 93 Latham; 92 Eboigbe; 90 Wynn

By Travis Reier
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounting down the 2021 Alabama football roster three players at a time. Up next: defensive linemen Jah-Marien Latham, Justin Eboigbe and Stephon Wynn. 2020 season: Worked predominantly with the scout team defense at end. Saw action in one game (Mississippi State) but didn't record a tackle. What he brings to...

247sports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Football#American Football#Quarterback#Defensive Linemen#Offensive Linemen#Spring Ball#Football Team#Roster Countdown#Ua#Dl Stephon#Msu#Augusts#Apple Podcasts#Spotify#Google Podcasts#Twitter#Travisreier#Mississippi State#Crimson Tide#Ohio State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
NFL
News Break
Google
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Justin Eboigbe, Defensive Lineman, Alabama Crimson Tide

Leinweber: Long defensive end who understands how to play at extension. Eboigbe has pop behind his pads at the point of attack, standing blockers up. He uses his length on the outside or inside, long arming tackles and twisting guards after standing them up. Strong secondary leg drive displays lower body power. Flashing quick hands, he can swipe punches to stay clean. In the run game, he anchors well and sets a firm edge. His power at the point of attack allows him to reset the line of scrimmage, forcing cutbacks in the lateral run game. He stays square at extension, moving laterally. With textbook hand placement, he is best using his violent hands to disengage, pulling blockers. Eboigbe gets better as the game goes on, picking up on opponents’ tendencies and weaknesses. High effort player who is a reliable tackler. Gets his hands up to bat passes at the line.
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Five-Star Defensive End J.T. Tuimoloau Will Visit Ohio State June 18-20, Also Visiting Washington, USC, Oregon and Alabama

J.T. Tuimoloau's long-awaited visit to Ohio State will come from June 18-20. The five-star defensive end announced his official visit schedule on Friday. Ohio State's lone remaining target for the recruiting class of 2021 will visit the Buckeyes third, following visits to Washington (June 4-6) and USC (June 14-16) and preceding visits to Oregon (June 20-22) and Alabama (June 25-27).
BasketballFort Bend Herald

Foster’s Wynn named TABC 5A girl’s player of the year

Despite being at Foster for only a year, Kaiya Wynn has made a significant impact on the Lady Falcons’ basketball program. Wynn helped a good Foster team become on of the top teams in the state, going 23-3 on the season, undefeated District 24-5A champions and reaching the Region III semifinals.
College SportsThe News-Gazette

Countdown to kickoff: 94 days

Brandon Peters is clearly QB1 heading into training camp for Bret Bielema’s Illinois football program. But where does the sixth-year senior stack up compared to the rest of his veteran Big Ten brethren? Sports Editor Matt Daniels sizes up five Big Ten quarterbacks who will look to improve their legacy this fall:
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Brent’s Bearcat Bounce 5/27

Bearcats sports truly never slows down. In the past eight days, another first pitch was thrown by Wes Miller, kickoff times have been announced for football, alumni are making noise for themselves as professionals and recruiting is in full swing as official visits are less than a week away. There is no better time for Brent’s Bearcat Bounce.
Football247Sports

Notre Dame’s Top ‘Wildcard’ Options In 2021 (Defense)

Who are Notre Dame’s “wildcard” players heading into 2021? The following have either not been projected as a starter or a decision has not been made about a starter at a defensive position. The ultimate “wildcard” defensive player likely is someone like converted defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa or Vyper end...
Footballbringonthecats.com

The Countdown is Back: Greatest Wildcats Jersey Countdown: #99

#99 Trey Dishon (DT) 2015-2019 (Others considered: Andrew Timmons) Why?: Some might say it’s too early to put Trey Dishon on the list, but that’s an example of how little an impact the players who have worn #99 have made at K-State. Dishon came in as an absolute beast from Class 3A Horton, where he earned All-Kansas 3A honors as a senior while playing defensive line, tight end, and kicker. He also finished high school as the state powerlifting champ for his weight class. Following a redshirt year in 2015, he proceeded to entrench himself on the defensive line, starting every game but one in his career beginning in 2016, including a streak of 48 straight games. Following his freshman campaign, the Big 12 media recognized him with a 2nd team all-conference selection. While he was never recognized beyond honorable mentions after his freshman season, there is no doubt Dishon was a key factor in the rise of players like Wyatt Hubert and Reggie Walker.
Nevada Statenevadasportsnet.com

Nevada adds three-star JuCo transfer Chad Brown, most recently at UCF

Nevada continued to bolster its secondary with Division I transfers this week with the addition of Central Florida cornerback Chad Brown, who most recently played for Fresno City College. Brown, a native of Baltimore, is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound safety who began his college career at Fresno City College. In 2019,...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

WATCH: Five-star DL Shemar Stewart impresses in spring scrimmage

2022 Monsignor Pace five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart shined in Tuesday's scrimmage and 247Sports has highlights above from his impressive day. LSU will host the elite prospect for an official visit on June 4, the first weekend after the recruiting dead period ends. In addition to LSU, Miami, Clemson, Georgia,...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Predicting each college football conference champion

The 2021 college football season is just over three months away. After the last one had to be altered in every conference due to COVID-19, the 2021 one will look a lot more normal. Not only will stadiums be at 100% capacity in most places, but races to conference championships will look a lot different.
Florida Stateinallkindsofweather.com

Four star DB Julian Humphrey commits to Florida

Not even three months after poaching QB Nick Evers from the Lone Star State, Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators rode west to Texas once again and pulled out another stud in Julian Humphrey, a consensus four star prospect from the Houston metropolitan area (Clear Lake, to be exact). Humphrey...
College SportsPosted by
CougsDaily

BYU Offers QB Prospect Javance Tupou'ata-Johnson

On Wednesday, BYU extended an offer to 2023 quarterback prospect Javance Tupou'ata Johnson. Johnson, who preps at Notre Dame High School in California, is listed at 6'4, 190 pounds. I had a chance to catch up with Javance to discuss his most recent offer from BYU and get an update on his recruitment.
Football247Sports

Notre Dame Offer Report: Class of 2023 WR Zachariah Branch

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman receiver Zachariah Branch is the latest class of 2023 recruit to add an offer from Notre Dame. Here is a brief rundown of the newest Fighting Irish football target. Name: Zachariah Branch. City: Las Vegas, Nev. School: Bishop Gorman. Height: 5-10 Weight: 172. Position: Receiver.
College Sportsonefootdown.com

This Guy Plays Notre Dame Football: #50 Rocco Spindler, Offensive Line

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have a roster full of players, and we want to talk about them all. One Foot Down’s player profile series will, once again, take a look at every single one of them, and hopefully, we all learn a little bit more about these guys, and Notre Dame’s chances for the upcoming 2021 season.
Michigan StatePosted by
247Sports

MSU football alum Ike Reese joins the Spartan Beat! (+ Mailbag)

In the fifth episode of the Spartan Beat, special guest Ike Reese joined Spartan Tailgate reporters Corey Robinson and Justin Thind on the show. The Michigan State football alum was a star linebacker for the Spartans during the Nick Saban era. He later went on to play nine years in the NFL, with the first seven being for the Philadelphia Eagles.