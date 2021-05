It’s just the latest salvo in TV’s never-ending morning-news wars: CBS’ Gayle King is about to stroll into territory long dominated by ABC’s Robin Roberts. Starting this fall, “CBS This Morning” will hold forth from a new studio in New York’s Times Square. The facility is located in the corporate headquarters of CBS News’ corporate parent, ViacomCBS, and once hosted the long-running MTV program “TRL.” It can be seen from the windows of the New York set that houses ABC morning rival “Good Morning America,” which operates a few blocks away. The decision was unveiled Thursday afternoon to CBS affiliates by Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon, the two executives recently placed in charge of the company’s news and stations units.