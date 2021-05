Hi i have a here a beautiful turn key supra wake boat. This boat is in excellent condition from top to bottom. It has been meticulously cared for. Royal purple engine oil change and filter every season. Amsoil tranny fluid change and the water pump was taken out for winterization and belts loosed according to the factory reccomendations. This boat is set up for tubing wake boarding and wake surfing. It has big air beast tower its stainless steel and one of the strongest wake towers on the market. It has a custom 4 blade prop set up for wake boarding and tubing and surfing from wake makers. It has a custom professional paint job on it (not a vynal wrap) with high quality paints. These boats were made with a high quality extra strong fiberglass and it shows. 351 pcm engine the carb was just professional rebuilt and tuned last season. This boat is a beast. Plenty of seating we had 13 people in it before . call or txt or message with any questions thanks.