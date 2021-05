With COVID infections dropping and vaccinations reaching higher levels, the New York theater is poised to reopen after a year and a half of lockdown. Both Governor Cuomo and Mayor DeBlasio have touted that the city will be open for business this summer and Broadway has followed suit. It started with a trickle of press releases but now the floodgates have opened with multiple shows announcing their return starting on Sept. 2 with Hadestown. Then on Sept. 14, the three biggest money-makers–Hamilton, Lion King and Wicked–and longest running American show in Broadway history–Chicago–are opening their doors.