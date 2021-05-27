Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

News or Noise? An NFL Headline Worth Your Time, 2 Fail to be Worth a Dime

By J-MiL4Real
worldinsport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews and noise are run rampant this time of year. OTAs, volunteer, and rookie training camps are underway, and with them come the resurfacing of off-season rumors. Now, don’t get me wrong, I love a good rumor as much as the next guy, however, I wonder how many of them are news and how many of them are noise. NFL Sportswriters need something to write about after coaching vacancies have been filled, free agents have been signed, the draft is in the books, and the AFC and NFC draft grades have been awarded. Heck, I’m adding to it right now.

worldinsport.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Aj Brown
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Live#American Football#Bucs#Fanduel#Cowboys#Colts#Real Things#Nfc#The Atlanta Falcons#Instagram#Sportscenter#Sportscenter#Titans#Fox Sports#Wr#Patriots#Afc South#The Green Bay Packers#New York Jets#Lazard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
Related
NFLYardbarker

Falcons will 'probably' make Julio Jones trade this summer

A Julio Jones trade is feeling more inevitable for the Atlanta Falcons. In an offseason that saw the front office take drastic steps to get under the NFL salary cap, new general manager Terry Fontenot may now be forced to make the one move he has been trying desperately to avoid.
NFLchatsports.com

Julio Jones to the Vikings Makes No Sense

First of all, there has been no reliable report or source suggesting Julio Jones will be traded to the Vikings. There has just been a bunch of big talk on Twitter about the possibility of a trade between Minnesota and Atlanta, involving Julio Jones, and Harrison Smith or Anthony Barr. Why would the Vikings give up a valuable piece of their defense for a highly paid aging wide receiver? The idea of it seems fun, but it’s absolutely an out of the box, made up scenario, that doesn’t make sense for either team.
NFLYardbarker

NFL schedule maker discusses impact of Aaron Rodgers situation

The situation between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers made a challenging job even more so for NFL schedule makers this year, and we now have confirmation that the league is banking on Rodgers remaining in Green Bay and playing in 2021. NFL vice president of broadcast planning and scheduling Mike...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Packers To Insist On QB As Part Of Aaron Rodgers Trade?

As of the time of this writing, the Packers have given no public indication that they are planning to capitulate to Aaron Rodgers‘ trade demands. Given the state of the relationship between Rodgers and the team, however, Green Bay brass has certainly had internal conversations about what such a seismic trade would entail.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Packers Have 1 Telling Demand In Aaron Rodgers Trade

The Green Bay Packers do not want to trade Aaron Rodgers – obviously – but the NFC North franchise could have its hand forced as we get closer to the 2021 season. Rodgers has reportedly threatened to sit out of the 2021 season – or retire from football – if he doesn’t get his trade wish. That could force the Packers to make a move that they don’t want to pull the trigger on.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

There Continues To Be 1 Favorite Mentioned For Aaron Rodgers

It remains to be seen if Aaron Rodgers will get traded out of Green Bay, but if he is, there appears to be one favorite destination for the Packers star. The Denver Broncos have been the team mentioned the most for the MVP quarterback. The AFC West franchise was reportedly close to a trade for Rodgers on NFL Draft night – though the Packers deny that – and they appear to remain interested in a move.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers reveal what they want in return for any potential Aaron Rodgers trade

The Green Bay Packers have said they won’t trade Aaron Rodgers, but what they’d like to get in return in a potential trade is out there. In the stalemate between the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers, the Packers hold most of the cards. They have been publicly consistent in their professions they want Rodgers, and won’t trade him. But according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (via Pro Football Rumors), the Packers have revealed part of their asking price in any Rodgers trade.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Top Dynasty WR Rankings for the 2021 NFL season

As dynasty fantasy football drafts continue to run as we move closer to the NFL season, here are the top 10 dynasty WR rankings for 2021. As dynasty fantasy football drafts continue to fire up for the 2021 season, differentiating between the elite players at each position can come down to the slimmest of margins. While factors such as age, production, and the supporting cast all play their part, we are here to help you disentangle all of that and make an informed decision. Here are the top 10 dynasty WR rankings for the 2021 season.
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

Why it’s time for Titans fans to put the Julio Jones dream to bed

It is no secret that the Atlanta Falcons have been shopping their superstar wide receiver Julio Jones. Peter King was the first to speculate the Falcons’ pass catchers this offseason, this news naturally sent Titans fans into an absolute frenzy after King listed the Titans as potential suitors for the 32-year-old.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers rookie DL T.J. Slaton is a rare athlete for his size

The Green Bay Packers started rookie minicamp on Friday, and one player is already sticking out. Standing at 6-4 and weighing almost 330 pounds, defensive lineman Tedarrell “T.J.” Slaton is a guy you can’t help but notice out on the practice field. Upon his selection on day three of the 2021 NFL Draft, he immediately became the heaviest player on the roster.
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons aren’t going to pay Julio Jones & Calvin Ridley

Oct 25, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes a catch against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. While no Atlanta Falcons fan wants to see a top wide receiver go, the truth is that...
NFLpff.com

Hartitz: 2021 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Tiers

Fantasy football rankings are cool, but sometimes they aren’t necessarily the most helpful tool for doing a little something the cool kids like to call winning. Median projections become the main tool for lining up each individual player, which can lead to -EV scenarios where those not willing to stray from their faithful ranks fail to capitalize on a better choice available because of how their specific draft played out.
NFLThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Packers like rookie lineman Royce Newman’s versatility — even more than his mullet

GREEN BAY — Royce Newman was not the highest-drafted guy on the field during the Green Bay Packers’ rookie minicamp over the weekend. He wasn’t even the highest-drafted offensive lineman. He just had the best hair. The fourth-round pick out of Mississippi came off the board after first-round pick Eric...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Falcons To Sign Eli Ankou

The Falcons are bringing in some defensive line depth on a quiet Sunday evening. Atlanta has agreed to terms with free agent defensive tackle Eli Ankou, a source told veteran NFL reporter Aaron Wilson (Twitter link). Ankou just met with the Bills a few days ago, so it appears there...
NFLThe Falcoholic

Falcons currently have 8th-youngest roster in the NFL

Every year, it seems, we react to the news that Atlanta has a roster that ranks among the oldest in the NFL. The Falcons have been more or less continually all-in since 2016, and while that paid increasingly dim dividends, it did mean you could count on the team having an extremely veteran roster every year. That might change in 2021, however slightly.
NFLatlantafalcons.com

Falcons' wide receiver Russell Gage changes jersey number

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage has changed his jersey number to No. 14. Chris Rowland will now wear No. 12. Gage, 25, previously wore No. 83 for the last three seasons. The sixth-round draft pick has been one of Atlanta's most improved players over the last two years. In the 2020 season, Gage was the Falcons' No. 3 wide receiver and with Julio Jones missing significant time, his role increased even more.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Patriots Mailbag: Does Julio Jones Make Sense As Wideout Addition?

It was a shallow draft class, and the Patriots have limited spots on their 90-man roster, but it’s still shocking that New England has only signed one undrafted free agent. The Patriots did finally add Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin on Wednesday. They still have six open spots on their roster, and Patriots fans are wondering how head coach Bill Belichick will fill them.