News or Noise? An NFL Headline Worth Your Time, 2 Fail to be Worth a Dime

News and noise are run rampant this time of year. OTAs, volunteer, and rookie training camps are underway, and with them come the resurfacing of off-season rumors. Now, don’t get me wrong, I love a good rumor as much as the next guy, however, I wonder how many of them are news and how many of them are noise. NFL Sportswriters need something to write about after coaching vacancies have been filled, free agents have been signed, the draft is in the books, and the AFC and NFC draft grades have been awarded. Heck, I’m adding to it right now.