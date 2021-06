Kuemper was on the road Thursday as they took on undefeated Exira-EHK. The Knights started off the contest with the early lead as they got a runner home to get up 1-0. Exira-EHK responded in the bottom of the first with two runs to get the 2-1 lead. The Spartans added six runs to their lead, bringing their total to 8-1 and played good defense in the third, fourth, and fifth innings, not allowing Kuemper to score any runners.