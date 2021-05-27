newsbreak-logo
Elections

2021 primary election in CNY: What you need to know

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumlocalnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly voting begins June 12 and lasts through June 20. When is the last day I can register to vote before the election?. The New York state voter registration form should be postmarked no later than May 28. The Board of Elections must receive the form no later than June 2 if you want to vote in the primary. The deadline to deliver the voter registration form in person is May 28. Click here for additional registration deadlines.

