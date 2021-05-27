Cancel
PHOTOSTORY: 2021 POETRY SLAM

thebablueprint.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 poetry slam took place on May 21, with 25 students participating. Vince Cacciotti took first place in the individual category, Haley Campbell won in humorous, and Caroline Nagle and Alex Taylor took the top spot in group.

