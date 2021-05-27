PHOTOSTORY: 2021 POETRY SLAM

HB: Olmsted Bldg W107 Gallery Lounge, HB: Library 101 Morrison Gallery Thursday, September 23, 2021, 6 – 7:30pm Distinguished Professor of Philosophy and Humanities Emeritus Glen Mazis will read poems from his latest book, The Body Is a Dancing Star. The poems in this collection express the nature of our connection to the world and other people, and our interweaving with the creatures and beings of the natural world. These poems convey the author's many decades of inquiring into this topic philosophically. A Q&A will follow the reading. Event Name: Glen Mazis Poetry Reading Organization: HB - Academic School - SHUM Alcohol served at event?: FALSE Is the event open to the general public?: TRUE Location Details (Venue or Virtual Event Platform): Morrison Gallery.