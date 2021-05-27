Best Wireless Routers in 2021
Today, almost all establishments use Wi-Fi for their Internet connection and rely on wireless routers to offer this access. True to its name, a wireless router performs the functions of both a router and a wireless access point. Some models can also operate in wired LAN's and mixed networks. For systems with high-speed internet connections, a wireless router can act as a firewall too. Linux is the most widely chosen operating system for a wireless router. However, some of them also operate on VxWorks. These routers are ideal for home and small office networks. The following is a list of the best wireless routers that you can consider investing in, for both your personal and professional needs.