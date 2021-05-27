Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Transparency Matter, LLC Community Survey

Posted by 
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado Springs, Colorado
 8 days ago

In early 2020, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) proactively partnered with Transparency Matters, LLC to conduct an independent and comprehensive assessment of the department's use of force. As part of a holistic approach to understanding use of force activities, the CSPD additionally contracted the Transparency Matters research team to develop and independently analyze a survey of community members.

There are multiple ways for community members to participate in the survey. Various physical copies have been distributed to community groups and locations throughout the city. Community members can also:

  1. Complete the survey online
  2. Fill out a physical copy at a local substation
  3. Para completar este sondeo en Español, haga un clic en este enlace y elija Español en el menú situado en la esquina derecho

Surveys will be accepted from May 27 – June 25.

To learn more about the CSPD’s partnership with Transparency Matters, LLC., please see our previous press release sent in January 2021.

Subscribe to City News

Get a weekly update of news, events and upcoming public meetings from the City of Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado

58
Followers
157
Post
854
Views
ABOUT

The City of Colorado Springs is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of El Paso County, Colorado, United States. Colorado Springs is the second most populous city and the most extensive city in the State of Colorado. It is the principal city of the Colorado Springs, CO Metropolitan Statistical Area and is the second most prominent city of the Front Range Urban Corridor. It is located in east central Colorado, on Fountain Creek, 60 miles (97 km) south of Denver. At 6,035 feet (1,839 m) the city stands over 1 mile (1.6 km) above sea level, though some areas are significantly higher and lower. Colorado Springs is near the base of Pikes Peak, which rises 14,115 feet (4,302 m) above sea level on the eastern edge of the Southern Rocky Mountains.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#News Corporation#Local News#Online News#Llc Community Survey#Cspd#Transparency Matters#Fill#Para Completar#Haga Un Clic En#City News Get#Espa Ol#Community Members#Community Groups#Upcoming Public Meetings#Force Activities#Llc#Approach#Multiple Ways#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
United Nations
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
Colorado Springs, Colorado

Electrical assisted bicycle pilot program set to begin May 31 postponed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services department announced Monday the postponement of its electrical assisted bicycle (e-bike) pilot program until further notice. The one-year pilot program, which proposes to expand Class 1 e-bike access to all City-owned trails and allow Class 2 e-bikes on City-owned urban trails for the first time, was set to begin May 31. The delayed start will allow the department to continue its due diligence in seeking further clarification on the definition of e-bikes and its alignment with the Code of the City of Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
Colorado Springs, Colorado

City of Colorado Springs seeks volunteers for Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Advisory Board

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The City of Colorado Springs is seeking applications to fill one opening for a three-year term on the Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Advisory Board and two or three alternate positions. Members must be residents of the City of Colorado Springs and may serve up to two consecutive three-year terms. The time commitment required is about five hours per month. Board members meet the second Thursday of each month at 7:30 a.m.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
Colorado Springs, Colorado

Notice of public comment period: 2020 Consolidated annual performance and evaluation report

Notice is hereby given that the City of Colorado Springs Community Development Division is seeking public comment on the 2020 CAPER prior to submittal to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The report details the City’s 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME), and Emergency Solutions Grant activities and performance through the period of April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
Colorado Springs, Colorado

Pedal through history during Bike Month in June

To celebrate Colorado Springs Sesquicentennial (150th anniversary) Bike Month (June 1-30) we invite you to Pedal Our Past* to learn about and celebrate Colorado Springs’ history. Pedal Through History. 214-10530_ppld_photo_palmer_learning_to_ride_a_bike.png. Ride along one or more of five pre-designated routes. Choose the historic loop that fits you and your family and...
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
Colorado Springs, Colorado

City announces summer passport program as part of 150th anniversary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – As local students finish the school year and make plans for the summer, the City of Colorado Springs invites them to take part in the 150th adventure passport program. The passport challenges young residents to visit different parks, museum exhibits and historic sites to learn more about the city’s history during our sesquicentennial, or 150th, year. Locations include Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, Evergreen Cemetery, Garden of the Gods Parks, Rock Ledge Ranch and North Cheyenne Cañon Park.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

More affordable housing coming a week after crisis was declared in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A project to provide three apartments for homeless families, and another project that would provide more than 100 affordable housing units, have been announced. The announcements come a week after a local watchdog group declared the city's lack of affordable housing to be "a crisis," and demanded immediate action. Partners The post More affordable housing coming a week after crisis was declared in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COfranchising.com

ManageMowed Launches Fresh Approach to Commercial Landscaping in Colorado Springs

Innovative Landscape Management Concept Now Serving Commercial Properties and Facilities in Colorado Springs. With roots planted under local ownership and account manager Tyler Peddle, ManageMowed’s fresh approach to providing landscaping services for businesses meets the need, speed and ease for today’s on-demand economy. ManageMowed specializes in giving businesses the curb...
Colorado Springs, COGazette

Colorado Springs Movers & Shakers

Matthew Duguid has been appointed vice president of the Colorado Springs office of Denver-based BluSky Restoration Contractors. Duguid, who began his career in the construction and contracting industry more than 25 years ago, joined BluSky as a project manager in 2016. He was promoted to project director a year later.
Colorado StateRocky Mountain Collegian

CSU plans to maintain mask requirement despite state ease

Colorado State’s Pandemic Preparedness Team issued a statement Sunday saying that they intend to continue with their public health restrictions amid the relaxations at the state and county level in Colorado. “It takes significant time, planning and preparation for the University to evaluate multiple data points and determine what is...
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
Colorado Springs, Colorado

Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center anticipated to open June 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The new Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center is on track to open in June 2021, pending weather and final construction activity. Due to the uncertainty of weather conditions on the summit, the official opening day will be announced at a later date. Also, due to spring weather delays that have impacted the construction schedule, the summit itself will remain closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic until June 15, instead of May 23.
Colorado StatePosted by
The Gazette

EDITORIAL: New Colorado Springs stadium launches a downtown renaissance

Friday marks the beginning of a renaissance in downtown Colorado Springs, with the opening of Weidner Field. It comes about just as society moves closer to the herd immunity that will end the worldwide pandemic. It comes a week after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis lifted the statewide mask mandate and announced the return of major public events. This long-sought stadium opens just as the new spring brings warmth, rain, increasing hours of sunshine, and new life to our region.
Colorado StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

We Insure Mile High Insurance Agency Opens in Colorado, Sur-passing the Company’s Milestone of 150 Locations

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — We Insure, the innovative independent insurance company, announced today the opening of a new franchise agency to serve the residents of the Denver Metro area from Greenwood, Colo. We Insure added more than 50 franchises across 14 states in 2020 and anticipates record growth in 2021.
Colorado Statebondbuyer.com

Colorado deals for transportation as it looks for long-term funding plan

As Colorado lawmakers seek a long-term source of transportation funding, the Centennial State is issuing $500 million of certificates of participation for rural highway projects. This week's deal, scheduled to price Wednesday, is part of $2 billion authorized by the 2017 legislature under Senate Bill 17-267 for projects through fiscal...
Colorado Springs, COGazette

GUEST COLUMN: There is a crisis in our public schools

“911! Our children are in serious trouble! They need help, and they need it now! This is an emergency!”. Anyone dialing “911” expects immediate action. The good people who answer these calls are paid by our tax dollars, they work for us. They are trained to do two things: one, provide direct assistance if possible; two, send help immediately. They promptly assess the emergency and respond accordingly, dispatching professionals trained to take immediate, life-saving actions.
Colorado StatePosted by
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

Colorado Attorney General to host town hall on opioid crisis

Attorney General Phil Weiser will be in Colorado Springs on Monday, May 17 to discuss his response to the opioid crisis at a town hall. According to a press release, the attorney general is expected to provide an update on his office’s actions to combat the opioid epidemic, including a proposal to disburse settlement funds to local government, and next steps for the El Paso County and Teller County region.
Colorado Springs, COGazette

ECONOMIC SNAPSHOT: Look for progress in cutting unemployment to accelerate

Editor's note: Below is part two of the UCCS Economic Forum monthly dashboard highlights. Part one published last Sunday. Tatiana Bailey is director of the Forum. Job openings in the U.S. have been increasing at a relatively rapid rate over the past several months with 8.1 million openings in March. That is up 40.8% from March of 2020 and up 8.0% from February of this year. This acceleration is also evident in our Colorado Springs job openings. Pre-pandemic in February 2020, our region had a very tight labor market with 19,004 open jobs with 12,325 unemployed people (0.65 available workers per open job). Fast forward to March of this year with a highly disruptive pandemic in between and we have 27,649 job openings with 24,441 unemployed people (or only 0.88 workers per open job). Of course, there are more open positions because the economy is reopening. But the speed at which the labor market has gotten hot again is noteworthy. Just last month there were 1.16 available workers per open job. And I don’t really see things slowing down as more businesses reopen (unless something unforeseen happens with mutations). There are a couple of important considerations, however.