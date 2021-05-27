Governor Lamont Signs Legislation Legalizing Online Gaming and Sports Wagering in Connecticut
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has signed into law legislation that will legalize online gaming and sports wagering in Connecticut. The legislation, which received strong bipartisan support in both chambers of the Connecticut General Assembly, comes as a result of an agreement the Lamont administration reached earlier this year with the Mohegan Tribe and Mashantucket Pequot Tribe allowing both tribes and the Connecticut Lottery Corp. to offer online gaming and sports wagering.portal.ct.gov