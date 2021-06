Over the weekend there was news circulating that a man's body had been found in the Tittabawassee River. We now know who that man was. 69-year-old Leroy N. Fick was found dead over the weekend but the cause of the death is still unknown at this time. Police have however said that his death doesn't look to be suspicious even though they're asking the public to come forward if they have information on his death. Yeah, that part is a little confusing.