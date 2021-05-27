newsbreak-logo
A Prescription for Nations: Eight Principles for Recovery

psychologytoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe approach to targeting our goals is not only a top-down operation. The power of followership builds on community efforts that align with those of leadership. When these two operate in cohesion within a true, worthwhile, humanitarian mission, their force is unstoppable. The following are eight principles I see as...

As we gain some distance and perspective on the 365 days that made up the year 2020, I – like many of us – have come to appreciate how profound it was. The confluence of events made 2020 a year unlike any other. The lack of attention to nature’s balance leading to a world pandemic, the lack of social justice and violence leading to brutal deaths, the long-simmering political climate leading to damaging divisions in our country have all been brewing for decades. The continuing fallout from what manifested in 2020 confirms that avoidance and neglect are no longer acceptable approaches to managing our problems. The year 2020 was transformative, and that transformation for us individually and as a nation is not yet finished.
