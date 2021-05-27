newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Can We Please Stop With the Ted Bundy Movies?

By Bonnie Stiernberg
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, it was announced that yet another former teen heartthrob has leapt at the opportunity to play against type by portraying notorious serial killer Ted Bundy. This time it’s Chad Michael Murray, who will reportedly play Bundy in the forthcoming American Boogeyman, which “follows the elusive and charming killer and the manhunt that brought him to justice involving the detective and the FBI rookie who coined the phrase ‘serial killer.'”

www.myjournalcourier.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Bundy
Person
Chad Michael Murray
Person
Zac Efron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creepy Movies#Films#Hollywood#Upcoming Movies#Fbi#Voltage Pictures#Insidehook#Ted Bundy Movie#Glamorizing Bundy#Serial Killer#Heinous Murders#Mermaid Comics#Teen#American Boogeyman#Wicked#Evil#Casting#Trick Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Ted Bundy Film ‘No Man of God’ Acquired by RLJE Films Ahead of Tribeca Premiere

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has acquired the North American rights to “No Man of God,” it was announced Tuesday. The dramatic thriller is Based on real transcripts and conversations between Ted Bundy and FBI agent Bill Hagmaier. Luke Kirby plays the infamous serial killer while Elijah Wood plays his interrogator. Here’s the official description for the film:
MoviesComing Soon!

RLJE Acquires Rights to Ted Bundy Thriller No Man of God

AMC Networks’ RLJE Films has acquired the North American rights to the dramatic thriller No Man of God ahead of its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. The movie is directed by Amber Sealey (No Light and No Land Anywhere) and written by Kit Lesser. The film, which is...
TV Seriesdeltacollegian.net

Killer Infatuation

With Netflix’s release of the Son of Sam documentary this week, it’s important to remind people that serial killers are not intriguing, intelligent nor attractive. Being “obsessed” with true crime is not a personality trait. Romanticizing serial killers is not only dangerous, it’s insensitive to the victims and their families.
Moviesdailydead.com

RLJE Films Acquires North American Rights to Amber Sealey’s NO MAN OF GOD

Before it world premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival, Amber Sealey's No Man of God (which focuses on the real-life discussions shared by Ted Bundy and FBI Agent Bill Hagmaier) has been picked up for North American distribution by RLJE Films, with a theatrical release planned for August. Press Release:...
MoviesPosted by
E! News

Why Chad Michael Murray Is the Perfect Person to Play Wickedly Charming Ted Bundy

Watch: Chad Michael Murray's PSA for High School Heartthrobs. Chad Michael Murray may be a dream man, but now he's taking on the stuff of nightmares. After shedding his One Tree Hill heartthrob persona to play a cult leader in Riverdale, Murray is set to portray real-life serial killer Ted Bundy in Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman. Per Screen Daily, the film "follows the elusive and charming killer and the manhunt that brought him to justice involving the detective and the FBI rookie who coined the phrase 'serial killer.'"
Sex Crimeswhattowatch.com

How pop culture reinforced the dangerous myth of the charmer Ted Bundy

Few criminals of the past century have struck fear into the hearts of people quite like Ted Bundy. His very name has become synonymous with a certain kind of evil: brutal, merciless, concealed by irresistible charm. During the 1970s, Bundy kidnapped, raped, and murdered numerous girls and young women. He eventually confessed to no fewer than 30 homicides, committed across several states, but the true total of his victims remains unknown. Some investigators speculate it could be in the hundreds. After a years' long reign of terror, Bundy was eventually brought to justice. During his trial, the myth of Bundy as a handsome and charismatic figure who wooed everyone around him took root in the media and public consciousness. His showboating on the stand was reported on in agonizing detail, including a moment wherein he proposed to his girlfriend while she testified on his behalf.
San Luis Obispo, CAslohsexpressions.com

These are the best shows to watch if you have an unhealthy interest in serial killers

Photo illustration courtesy of junior Linnaea Marks. My addiction to shows and movies about serial killers is undeniably common. Students at San Luis Obispo High School along with many members of the general population have found themselves fascinated with the psychological and occult aspects of murder. Recently, true crime docuseries have been in the top ten streamed shows in the U.S. on Netflix constantly. The following is a list of TV shows and movies about murder categorized by serial killer. So if you’re anything like me, you should give some of these a try.
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

New Ted Bundy biopic casts lead serial killer role

The star of “One Tree Hill” and “Riverdale,” Chad Michael Murray, has been cast as serial killer Ted Bundy in a new biopic in American Boogeyman, according to Yahoo! News. Set for release in theaters on Aug. 16, the movie will focus on the story of Seattle homicide detective Kathleen...
MoviesMovieWeb

Chad Michael Murray Is Ted Bundy in Serial Killer Biopic American Boogeyman

One Tree Hill and Riverdale star Chad Michael Murray has signed on to play an infamous serial killer in Voltage Pictures' upcoming thriller Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman. Murray will join the likes of NCIS star Mark Harmon and most recently Zac Efron, who earned much critical acclaim for his portrayal of the '70s killer in 2019's Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.
CelebritiesPosted by
Forbes

How Seth Rogen’s Cancel Culture Comments Missed The Mark

Seth Rogen has every right to make whatever comment he wants about comedians and cancel culture. The 39-year-old Vancouver native has not only starred in countless hit comedies, but also penned the majority of them with writing partner Evan Goldberg, all after first performing as a stand up. During Rogen's...
Moviesmxdwn.com

Anna Kendrick Joins Chloe Okuno’s Netflix Serial Killer Drama ‘Rodney & Sheryl’

Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) is set to star in the upcoming film Rodney & Sheryl, a drama based on the true story of a serial killer, Rodney Alcala, who competed on and won a date on the popular TV game show The Dating Game in 1978. Little did anyone know that at the time Alcala was in the middle of a killing spree. Kendrick will play Cheryl Bradshaw, the contestant.
MoviesPosted by
Oxygen

New Movie To Depict A Young Aileen Wuornos, Claims It Will Be Prequel To ‘Monster’

An upcoming movie will tell the story of a young Aileen Wuornos, years before she became one of America’s most infamous serial killers. “American Boogeywoman” will focus on Wuornos' early life, from when she was in her early twenties in Daytona Beach married to Lewis Fell, a 69-year-old wealthy yacht club president, Deadline reported in March. That marriage was short-lived. Fell filed a restraining order against Wuornos, claiming she beat him with his cane." After only nine weeks together, Fell had the marriage annulled.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Enough is enough, do we really need more Ted Bundy content?

With more casting announcements made for yet another Ted Bundy film, a conversation has started about Hollywood’s obsession with the infamous serial killer, and others like him (Jeffrey Dahmer springs to mind). Now that people are becoming more aware of how invasive and exploitative true crime can be, you’d think...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Kendrick Leads Serial Killer “Dating Game” Film

Netflix has acquired “Rodney & Sheryl,” a new film based on the true story of a serial killer who competed on and won a date on the popular TV game show “The Dating Game”. Ian MacAllister McDonald penned the Black List script with Anna Kendrick attached to star as contestant...