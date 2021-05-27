Cancel
Moab, UT

Taking the kids: To Moab on an outdoors-oriented vaxication

By Eileen Ogintz, Tribune Content Agency
tucson.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe menu discussions went on for weeks, complete with a Google doc. No, we weren’t planning a wedding — just a remote getaway outside of Moab, Utah, getting together for the first time in nearly a year. When I started to plan this trip with my two daughters, son-in-law and...

News Break
Biking
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hiking
News Break
Google
News Break
Instagram
Utah Stateskiutah.com

Spring Skiing in Utah: A Case of the Wiggles

Wiggles—sometimes called Snakes—arrive alongside the spring thaw each season in Utah. The humble architects of these edifices typically remain anonymous. They could be die-hard locals, lifties, patrollers or mountain ops crew. Regardless of the details of their origin, the siren call of a sinuous wiggle is challenging to ignore. Buckle up and prepare to hold on because surviving the entire length of the wiggle without bailing is quite a feat. Here’s a rundown of the wiggles we spied or heard tale of this season. This will serve as a useful guide in future seasons as to where to locate or establish your local wiggle.
Utah StatePosted by
Diana Rus

3 Movies with the main filming locations in Utah

Utah attracts a huge number of filmmakers eager to show everything our state has to offer to the entire world. Utah has a highly diversified economy, with major sectors including transportation, education, information technology and research, government services, mining; it is also a major tourist destination for outdoor recreation.
Utah Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels in Cedar City, Utah

With its nearby ski resorts, national parks and forest, and year-round schedule of festivals, Cedar City, Utah, is an eclectic hub with plenty to offer. Whether you’re here to hike in Zion National Park or get involved in the Utah Shakespeare Festival, we’ve picked the best hotels – all bookable on Culture Trip.
Utah StatePosted by
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.
Utah Stateupr.org

Reopening The Arts And The 45-Star Flag On Monday's Access Utah

Kurt Bestor is a Utah-based composer and performer, known for his Christmas concerts, his film and television scores, and his haunting musical prayer for peace “Prayer of the Children.” He will be leading performances of “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber” in Logan on May 21 and 22. He’ll join...
Moab, UTadventure-journal.com

The Wild and the Old Places Do Not Need You

In light of recent scandalous defacements occuring near Moab, Utah—climbing bolts drilled into the Sunshine Slabs, white supremacist obscenities scrawled across the Birthing Rock—I’ve been thinking about the style, the quality, of my own interactions with potsherds, pictograph panels, and other precious Ancestral Puebloan artifacts. Specifically, I’ve been thinking about some granaries (masoned storage bins tucked up high on protected backcountry ledges) and how my encounter with them illustrates a particular attitude toward place. What I’m thinking about, really, is the question of agency, or perhaps authorship. Out in the desert, out in the slickrock, who’s doing the writing?
Moab, UTGazette

Exploring the tough past and troubled present of Moab's timeless beauty

MOAB, Utah • The traffic starts about 2 miles out. A 15-minute crawl into town. Construction. Eyes should be on the red rock monoliths all around, the stunning creation of millennia — "a weathered testament to the union of the elemental and the divine," a writer once described this landscape. Inevitably, eyes linger on the billboards. ATV rentals. Jeep tours. Raft tours. Helicopter tours. T-shirts.
Moab, UTkzmu.org

Monday May 17, 2021

Governor Spencer Cox has said Utah will likely sue if President Joe Biden enlarges Bears Ears National Monument, but experts say that could be a hard case to win. Plus, Utah officials are cutting back on jobless benefits, a move critics say will hurt thousands of recipients. And, water is again flowing in the Colorado River’s delta in northern Mexico.
Moab, UTtheculturetrip.com

The Best Places to Stay in Moab, Utah

Known as a gateway to Arches National Park, Moab’s more than just a fuel stop for hikers and road trippers. Surrounded by the Colorado River, and home to canyons, buttes, and countless other geologic wonders, Utah’s “far country” has as many natural sights as it does restaurants and bars. The rough-riding minimalist campers and discerning vacationers will each find a sweet little spot to call home in Moab at these fantastic places to stay.
kslnewsradio.com

Utah’s drought might bring out the bears… Here’s how to protect yourself

SALT LAKE CITY– There’s a strong possibility Utah’s drought will bring out bears more than normal this year. With the majority of Utah’s snowpack 50-60% below original levels and 90% of a bear’s diet relying on root-like vegetation, food may be hard for a bear to come by. The Utah...
Utah Statekslsports.com

Dine & Dash Gameday: Salt Lake City’s Best Pregame Meal

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Help Tom Hackett find the best football foods in the state of Utah with Dine & Dash: Gameday. Hackett will feature a few of the best places for that pregame meal from Logan to St. George. Vote for your favorite!. This week is all about...
Utah Stateusu.edu

Watering the Landscape with Less at USU

On an average summer day, the Utah State University Landscape Operations and Maintenance (LOAM) receives many calls about watering practices on campus. And now, in 2021, a year where the Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced a state of emergency in March due to drought, LOAM Manager Shane Richards wants the community to know that USU is actively conserving water.
Utah Stateksl.com

Southern Utah Bites: 6 St. George restaurants you HAVE to try

Driving through or staying in town, these St. George restaurants are must-try’s. Wherever your travels take you this summer, you’ll probably end up in St. George at some point! You might think of the food fare as a big collection of chain restaurants. But there are actually some really unique spots you need to try!
Moab, UTPosted by
Moab News Alert

Moab calendar: Coming events

1. Arches, Capitol Reef, Canyonlands NPs, with moderate hikes; 2. Outerbike Moab 2021; 3. Moab Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 4. “INSPIRE YOUR SOUL’S JOURNEY, RETREAT” WITH JO’ANNE SMITH & CINDI PIERCE;