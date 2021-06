The S&P 500 (SPX) made history last month, after it recorded double digit gains through May for just the second time in over two decades. However, June tends to be a bearish month for the index. For that reason, we are honing in on some of the best-performing stocks to own in June. Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stands out as one of them. Below, we will take a closer look at how TSLA has performed of late, and explore why now could be a good time to buy options.