PUNXSY SCHOOL BOARD DISCUSSES OPTIONS FOR COVID-19 GRANT FUNDING

The Punxsutawney School Board discussed some options for the COVID-19 relief funding at Wednesday’s meeting. The ARP Esser (American Recovery Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief ) III spending plan totals nearly $9 million with 20 percent of those funds to be spent on learning loss programs – about $1.7 million. This leaves the district with a little over $7 million for other projects that meet grant requirements. The board discussed several capital improvement options including installing air conditioning in both school buildings, replacing the high school roof, and building new classroom space at PAES.