newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Punxsutawney, PA

PUNXSY SCHOOL BOARD DISCUSSES OPTIONS FOR COVID-19 GRANT FUNDING

By John Smathers
wpxz1041fm.com
 3 days ago

The Punxsutawney School Board discussed some options for the COVID-19 relief funding at Wednesday’s meeting. The ARP Esser (American Recovery Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief ) III spending plan totals nearly $9 million with 20 percent of those funds to be spent on learning loss programs – about $1.7 million. This leaves the district with a little over $7 million for other projects that meet grant requirements. The board discussed several capital improvement options including installing air conditioning in both school buildings, replacing the high school roof, and building new classroom space at PAES.

www.wpxz1041fm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Punxsutawney, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Punxsutawney, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Punxsutawney, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#High School#Secondary School#Grant Funding#Elementary School#Capital Requirements#American#Grant Funding#Grant Requirements#Loss Programs#Emergency Relief#Classroom#Arp#Learning Loss#Group Hhsdr#Vulnerable Groups#Paes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Pennsylvania StateWJAC TV

State's largest teachers union in favor of in-person return

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The president of Pennsylvania's largest teachers union is expressing support for in-person instruction in the fall. Rich Askey is president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. He calls an in-person return to school a "top priority" now that many teachers have been vaccinated and older children...
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Voters to decide four ballot questions in Pennsylvania primary

Tuesday is Pennsylvania's primary. No matter your party affiliation, there are four ballot questions you can vote on. Three of the questions would amend the state constitution, and the other is a referendum. You can read the ballot questions here. Disaster declarations. Two ballot questions ask voters to decide whether...
Jefferson County, PACourier-Express

A look at contested races in Jefferson County primary

Jefferson County school districts, townships, cities and boroughs will have contested races happening in Tuesday’s primary election. The following is a glance of certain races in The Courier Express readership area. County positions. Jefferson County District Attorney: Incumbent Jeff Burkett will face off against Joe Ryan to become the Jefferson...
Jefferson County, PApunxsutawneyspirit.com

Jefferson County adds 1 COVID-19 death, 6 cases

While the number of COVID-19 cases remained relatively low, one more Jefferson County resident was reported to have died in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s most recent update. It was the first death reported in just over a week, the last having been added May 6. Jefferson County’s death toll...
Pennsylvania Statetribuneledgernews.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Pennsylvania StateGovernment Technology

Historic Pennsylvania Highway Paves Route to Better Broadband

(TNS) — America's first federally funded highway — dating to Thomas Jefferson's second term in the White House — is now helping pave the information highway as part of an ambitious effort to bring the 21st century to rural America. Wireless internet hot spots have been activated along Route 40,...
Jefferson County, PACourier-Express

Jefferson Co. Commissioners give CHIRP grant update, Mental Health Awareness

BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Department of Economic Development provided an update on the CHIRP Grant process to local businesses struggling from the COVID-19 pandemic during the Jefferson County Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning. Department of Economic Development Director Jamie Lefever presented the qualifications for the grant during the meeting, explaining...
Brookville, PACourier-Express

Jefferson County Fair accepting applications for royalty contest (copy)

BROOKVILLE — The 2021 Jefferson County Fair Royalty Contest will be held Sunday, July 18, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds at approximately 2:30 p.m. The contest is open to young ladies who reside in Jefferson County, ages 8-20 as of June 1. The competition will determine who will hold the titles of Fair Princess, Fair Junior Queen, and Fair Queen for the upcoming year.
Punxsutawney, PACourier-Express

Ken Pearce honored by Punxsutawney officials for 45 years of service

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Ken Pearce was honored for his 45 years of service with the Punxsutawney Volunteer Fire Department on Monday by Mayor Richard Alexander and the Punxsutawney Borough Council. Alexander presented an engraved plaque to Pearce prior to the council meeting starting on behalf of the borough. “It was decided...
Punxsutawney, PApunxsutawneyspirit.com

Punxsy mayor honoring National Skilled Nursing Care Week

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Mayor Richard Alexander has proclaimed this week National Skilled Nursing Care Week. Formerly known as National Nursing Home Week, it is one of the most important events of the year for nursing homes. Held annually since 1967, it always begins on Mother’s Day and runs through Saturday.
Clearfield County, PACourier-Express

DOH reports an increase of 2,028 COVID cases

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 2,028 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,181,279 since the pandemic began. There are 1,712 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 397 are in the Intensive Care Unit. The DOH reports that...
Punxsutawney, PApunxsutawneyspirit.com

Construction underway on new Punxsy school bus terminal

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Construction on the new terminal for Tri-County Transportation’s buses is underway, with the excavation nearly complete at the site of the former Bell Township Elementary School. “The excavation is completed or close to being completed,” Paul Hetrick, director of transportation for the Punxsutawney Area School District, said at...
Punxsutawney, PApunxsutawneyspirit.com

Proposed Arby’s remains hot button topic at council meeting

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council heard more public comments at Monday’s meeting regarding the proposed zoning change along West Mahoning Street to construct an Arby’s Restaurant. A former member of the Punxsutawney Zoning and Planning Commission, S. Thomas Curry, said he was speaking as a concerned citizen. “To me, it’s...
Jefferson County, PAfox8tv.com

Jefferson County Senior Citizen Vaccines

Molly McNutt, Executive Director of the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging, said they’ve been trying to bridge the gap between senior citizens and the COVID-19 vaccine for several months. “Here in Jefferson County we don’t have a real strong health department to do home visits so we are working...
Jefferson County, PAWJAC TV

Jefferson County offering homebound vaccine apts for seniors

Jefferson County, PA — Molly McNutt, Executive Director of the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging, said they’ve been trying to bridge the gap between senior citizens and the COVID-19 vaccine for several months. "Here in Jefferson County we don’t have a real strong health department to do home visits...