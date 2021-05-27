newsbreak-logo
Acting as Idaho Governor, Lt. Gov. McGeachin Signs Executive Order on Mask Mandates

By Benito Baeza
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 3 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-While Gov. Brad Little is out-of-the state the lieutenant governor has signed an executive order terminating mask mandates in Idaho. Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin posted to her social media account a copy of Executive Order No. 2021-07 "Terminating Mask Mandates Based on The COVID-19 Emergency" Thursday morning. The order only impacts the state government and "political subdivisions" such as public schools, public universities and city/county governments. It would then not have an impact on private businesses or organizations. The order also excludes any federal building, hospital, or health care facility.

newsradio1310.com
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

