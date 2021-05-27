Acting as Idaho Governor, Lt. Gov. McGeachin Signs Executive Order on Mask Mandates

SALMON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife officials confirmed video recorded in 2020 near Salmon is that of a young roaming grizzly bear rarely seen in the area. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, video provided to the department by a sportsman in the spring of 2020 is indeed that of a sub-adult male grizzly. Idaho Fish and Game verified the video and the location was on the Continental Divide southeast of Salmon. Officials said in a statement that the same bear is likely not in the area anymore. Sub-adult males are known to travel long distances at times.