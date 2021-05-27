Acting as Idaho Governor, Lt. Gov. McGeachin Signs Executive Order on Mask Mandates
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-While Gov. Brad Little is out-of-the state the lieutenant governor has signed an executive order terminating mask mandates in Idaho. Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin posted to her social media account a copy of Executive Order No. 2021-07 "Terminating Mask Mandates Based on The COVID-19 Emergency" Thursday morning. The order only impacts the state government and "political subdivisions" such as public schools, public universities and city/county governments. It would then not have an impact on private businesses or organizations. The order also excludes any federal building, hospital, or health care facility.newsradio1310.com