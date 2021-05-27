Cancel
New York City, NY

New York considers online tracking system for absentee ballots

By Nick Reisman
nystateofpolitics.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoters in New York who cast their ballot via absentee may soon be able to track its progress through an online system. State lawmakers in the Assembly on Wednesday approved a bill that would create a trackable system for absentee voting, similar to a program already in place in New York City.

