Second Paddle "Trip of a Lifetime" to Benefit The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque. Hank Kohler set out in 1979 with his brother Keith Kohler and friends Rich Wiebke and Dennis Weidemann on a 1300-mile paddling trip from central Minnesota to Hudson Bay. The lifechanging trip was later detailed in Weidemann’s book “This Water Goes North”. Now, 42 years after his first big adventure, Kohler plans to set out from central Minnesota and head south to the Gulf of Mexico.