Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Best Gaming Consoles for Kids 2021

By & Partners
technobezz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig brands like Sony and Microsoft and Xbox have improved their gaming consoles to be in pair with the latest technological trends in the industry. Of course, there are many great consoles for little ones. And if that’s what you are looking for, this article is for you. We have compiled a list of some of the best gaming consoles for kids 2019.

www.technobezz.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaming Consoles#Xbox One S#Sony Playstation#Playstation Plus#Console Gaming#Video Games And Consoles#Online Gaming#Video Gaming#Ultra Hd Display#High Definition Gaming#The Nintendo Go Switch#Tb#Black Glacier White#Call Of Duty#K Resolution#Premium Dolby Atmos#Dts#Best Gaming Console#Best Console#Vr Gaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
SONY
News Break
FIFA
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Modder Figures Out Way To Burn Digital Console Games To DVD

This modder has cobbled together a way to burn digital games from the Nintendo Wii U onto a DVD, and we're very impressed. Released in 2012 and to be the successor to the hugely lucrative Nintendo Wii, the Wii U was... not as good as its forebear, not at the start of its life. Its launch sales statistics were not as positive as the company would have liked, clocking in at 3.5 million units in the fiscal year 2013, and others took notice. Electronic Arts said that its titles in development for the Wii U were not as numerous as the ones for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and even though Ubisoft was a "big supporter" of the console, it had no intentions of making any more exclusives for the Wii U until sales of the console recovered.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Best gaming chairs with speakers

Clear, reliable sound allows players to experience the world they’re exploring in all its glory and gives them the edge in battle. Many players use expensive headsets or surround speakers, but a gaming chair with built-in speakers is sometimes a more practical option. Built-in speakers save space while providing immersive sound since they’re located near the user’s ears. Some gaming chairs also feature a subwoofer for extra bass and include a vibration function to kick things up.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

The Riftbreaker is coming to Xbox Game Pass for console and PC on day one

Base-building survival action RPG The Riftbreaker will be included in Xbox Game Pass for console and PC from launch, developer Exor Studios has announced. The game puts players in the role of Captain Ashley Nowak, a member of the Riftbreaker formation. Players must travel to a distant planet called Galatea 37 armed with a powerful mecha-suit to prepare the planet for human colonization.
Video Gamesvgr.com

Dirty Video Game Consoles are a Hotbed for Bacteria

2020 got a lot of us thinking about viruses and bacteria, and wondering how clean or dirty the surfaces we use really are. In fact, you might have started particularly wondering about the video game controllers you handle every day as well as your consoles. How germ-infested are they? Let’s take a look at a study that gives us some insights into dirty video game consoles and controllers. Then we will talk about why consoles and controllers tend to accumulate germs and durst, and how you can clean them.
Video GamesDestructoid

Brazil of Games: The Failings of the World’s First Digital-Only Console

Releasing a new video game is a difficult and expensive task that even giants of the industry don’t always get right. From the Atari Jaguar to the PlayStation Vita, history has plenty of examples of consoles that failed for one reason or another. With the usual suspects fighting the usual war, the home console market is all but consolidated, and it’s hard to imagine a new player in the rock paper scissors game that Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo are playing. I’m sure virtual reality will be the next battlefield, but right now, it’s an arms race to see who can make the first truly affordable headset. But today, I want to take you back to a simpler time when the rise of a newcomer in the console market wasn’t such a pipe dream. To talk about a forgotten console that was ahead of the times, for better and for worse.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Aksys Games Announces Fighting Game Blazing Strike for Consoles and PC - News

Publisher Aksys Games and developer RareBreed Makes Games have announced 2D fighting game, Blazing Strike, for consoles and PC. It will launch in Spring 2022. "As the interest in fighting games continues to grow, we’re excited to see a title that explores new ideas in fun and creative ways while tipping its hat to grandfathers of the genre," said Aksys Games CEO founder Akibo Shieh.
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

PlayStation targets over 50% of the games console market with PS5

PlayStation has revealed its strategy to growing its share of the console games market. The firm believes PS5 will exceed the performance of the hugely successful PS4 due to continued loyalty to the PlayStation brand, a growing audience of female gamers, and expansion outside of North America, Europe and Japan.
Video Gamespersiadigest.com

Microsoft is converting Surface Duo into a gaming console

When Microsoft’s Surface Duo turns into a video game console. Microsoft has updated its Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming app on Android to offer a dual-screen gaming configuration for Surface Duo devices, according to reports. the edge. One screen for game and one screen for controls. Microsoft has been offering...
Video Gameselpasoheraldpost.com

PS5 Tops in Texas for ‘Most Searched Gaming Console’

The PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch are still selling out within seconds whenever they’re in stock. With that in mind, the research team at CenturyLinkQuote wondered which gaming console Texas residents covet the most. Researchers found that the PS5 is Texas’s most searched gaming console. The next generation...
Video GamesGamasutra

Microsoft CEO: Higher platform fees make sense for game consoles

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has suggested that app stores should look to lower platform fees over time, but that the same thinking shouldn't be applied to console storefronts. Speaking to AXIOS, the Microsoft boss was asked why the company recently chose to cut the commission it takes on PC games sold through the Microsoft Store, but stopped short of offering the same 88 percent revenue share to console developers on the Xbox marketplace.
Video Gamesesportstalk.com

Valve Is Supposedly Working on a Portable Gaming Console

If the rumor mill is to be believed, Valve has supposedly been working on a portable gaming console and might have something to announce in the near future. Now, rumors like these should always be taken with a grain of salt. More often than not they are nothing but hearsay or the figment of someone’s imagination. Other times, though, they speak of projects that often don’t see the light of day. Companies as big as Valve tend to work on a myriad of different projects, most of which are then either scrapped or transmuted into something else — and we never really know what’s happening behind the curtains.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Three New Sonic Games are Making Their Way to PC and Consoles

Today, SEGA held a ‘Sonic Central’ stream: 13 minutes dedicated to all things Sonic. We got a look at a variety of new Sonic-related projects and cross-overs, but the most interesting news from the stream was information about three new Sonic games currently in development. The first of these is...
Video GamesPosted by
Creative Bloq

This beautiful PS5 redesign is the best console mod yet

Whatever you think of the PS5's gargantuan, bright white design, there's no denying that it was made to stand out. From coveted black faceplates to a water-cooled design, we've seen all sorts of PlayStation 5 mods – but this is the first that's designed to actually blend into your home. We dare say it even looks rather classy.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Nintendo Switch Was the Best-Selling Console in the US in April 2021

The NPD Group has released hardware sales data for the US for the month of April 2021 (via ResetEra), and the Nintendo Switch, as it generally tends to, has topped the charts once again. Nintendo’s hybrid platform was the best-selling console for the month in terms of both unit and dollar sales, and remains the US’ best-selling console for all of 2021 as well.
TechnologyPocket-lint.com

Surface Duo can turn into Xbox Game Pass console with touch controls

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft's Surface Duo folding phone tablet hybrid has occupied a curious place in the market ever since its release, and it isn't getting any less niche of a proposition with time. With a unique design and two screens, it's a potentially hugely useful bit of kit. It's also,...
Video Gamesvideocardz.com

Valve SteamPal handheld gaming console rumored to feature AMD APU

Please note that this post is tagged as a rumor. According to the rumors, Valve is preparing to launch its own handled gaming console by the end of this year. Today it was discovered that the latest Steam beta client features a codename of “SteamPal”, which is referenced under Valve’s unreleased controller codenamed “Neptune”. This has been reported by SteamDB website operator Pavel Djundik. Valve’s Neptune controller has been first spotted in Steam client code in September last year.