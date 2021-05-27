newsbreak-logo
Premier League

The near-impossible Celtic task Eddie Howe can't be demanded to achieve

By David Walton
67hailhail.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we await the inevitable Eddie Howe arrival, it’s evident that there is plenty of excitement in the air regarding what he’ll bring to Celtic Park. After all, he has such a track record of success. He’s the man who brought Bournemouth up from League Two and made them a sustained Premier League club. He’s a man who’s known nothing but success and has contacts down south that should work wonders for the Hoops.

