The Real-Life Diet of Anthony Anderson, Who's Getting Fit to Spite Will Smith

“I’m gonna be real wit y’all – I’m in the worst shape of my life.” This was actor Will Smith’s caption in a post on his social media accounts early this month. Showing off his sexy new dad bod, the 52-year old Man in Black vet follows up with a Boomerang that further accentuates his hard-earned fluff. In Smith’s own words, his new look is all thanks to him grazing through the pantry throughout the pandemic. “I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!”