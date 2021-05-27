newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

The Real-Life Diet of Anthony Anderson, Who's Getting Fit to Spite Will Smith

By Danielle Cohe n
Posted by 
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At the beginning of May, Anthony Anderson could smell bullshit. His golf buddy Will Smith had posted a shirtless photo of himself with a prominent gut, captioning it: “I’m gonna be real wit yall - I’m in the worst shape of my life.” Two days later, the post became a challenge Smith posed to his followers: spend fourteen weeks making healthier decisions, all in the name of feeling better as we all re-emerge from a year and change of snacking at home.

www.gq.com
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlon Wayans
Person
Will Smith
Person
Flex Alexander
Person
Diplo
Person
George Lopez
Person
Anthony Anderson
Person
Don Cheadle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rice#Exercise#Healthy Diet#The Real Life Diet#Covid#Mma#Healthy Choices#Friends#Real Wit Yall#Damn#Healthier Choices#Oatmeal#Birthday Cake#Trainers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Fitnessgenerationiron.com

Dr. Dre Takes on Fitness Challenge Inspired By Will Smith

Dr. Dre looks to get into great shape inspired by Will Smith. It appears that Will Smith has started a trend. It appears that legendary hip hop producer Dr. Dre is looking to transform his physique. The rapper/producer says he has been inspired by Smith to get into the best shape of his life.
TV & Videosradionwtn.com

Will Smith to star in unscripted docuseries for YouTube Originals called “Best Shape of My Life”

Will Smith will document his health journey for a new YouTube Originals series. Titled “Best Shape of My Life,” the 6-part unscripted series will show Smith “rebuilding his body into the best shape of his life and getting his groove back along the way,” according to a description distributed by YouTube. “This is the fun, funny, inspirational, wildly adventurous, and deeply entertaining story of Smith challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness, from agility to power to recovery and more,” the description added.
Delray Beach, FLPalm Beach Interactive

Want to jump-start your fitness program? Personal trainer might be the answer

How we’ve all handled our health and fitness goals during the past year of quarantine can run a pretty wide gamut. On one end of the spectrum, we have 52-year-old film star Will Smith, who earlier this month posted pictures to his Instagram account showcasing his unashamedly doughy midsection with the charmingly honest mea culpa “I’m gonna be real wit yall - I’m in the worst shape of my life.”
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Mark Wahlberg Reveals 20-Pound Weight Gain as Will Smith Clinches Series

Ripping a page out of Will Smith‘s playbook, Mark Wahlberg has revealed a body transformation. In three weeks, he revealed he gained 20 pounds. But unlike Smith’s admitted COVID-bod, this gain was for a film role. He posted side-by-side shots of his ripped body, and three weeks later, a puffed-up...
Fitness24hip-hop.com

The #BigWillieChallenge: Will Smith’s Fresh Prince- Inspired Fitness Journey

“I’m gonna be real wit y’all – I’m in the worst shape of my life.” This was actor Will Smith’s caption in a post on his social media accounts early this month. Showing off his sexy new dad bod, the 52-year old Man in Black vet follows up with a Boomerang that further accentuates his hard-earned fluff. In Smith’s own words, his new look is all thanks to him grazing through the pantry throughout the pandemic. “I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!”
FitnessPosted by
GQMagazine

The Real-Life Diet of Joe Jonas, Who Keeps a Mobile Gym in the Back of His Tesla

This time last year, Joe Jonas tells me, the pandemic forced him into a much calmer way of life. The Jonas Brothers had to cancel an eight-date residency at the Park MGM, and while there were certainly downsides to downshifting on the heels of a major album release (the group released their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, in mid-2019), Jonas tells GQ that the past year was an opportunity for him to really home in on his routine and embrace healthier, more mindful lifestyle.
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

No, Will Smith Isn't a Body Positivity Icon

On Monday, Will Smith shared a picture of his shirtless post-pandemic body on his Instagram, writing, “I’m gonna be real wit y’all — I’m in the worst shape of my life.”. That’s pretty relatable these days, as we’re all coming off a year of eating our feelings while stuck at...
FitnessNY Daily News

Will Smith looks like he’s keeping his promise and getting back to the gym

After sharing a revealing photo of his recent weight gain that he attributed to the pandemic, Will Smith is keeping his promise with a return to the gym. While donning a Bel-Air athletics t-shirt, his own brand that pays homage to his days on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” Smith posted a photo on Friday pumped up about being at the gym.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Will Smith Shares Update On His Workout Progress Following His Viral Dad Bod Reveal

The summer season is here, which is historically the best time to show off one’s "summer body" by the pool. But let’s be real for a moment, many of us are just coming off of spending a lot of time at home in sweatpants and next to our kitchens than we ever have this past year. Bad Boys actor Will Smith is certainly being open about this, and he’s in the process of turning his dad bod into the ‘best shape’ of his life.
Celebritiesbarbend.com

Rapper Dr. Dre Is “Going In” With Will Smith to Transform His Physique

On May 4, 2021, actor, rapper, and producer Will Smith announced the launch of a new six-part YouTube mini-series called “Best Shape of My Life” on his Instagram page. The series will feature Smith improving his physique to “feel better” after enduring the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic via “countless…grazing thru [sic] the pantry.” However, he won’t be taking on this fitness journey alone.
MinoritiesExtra

Anthony Anderson Reacts to ‘Black-ish’ Ending

“Extra’s” Nate Burleson caught up with Anthony Anderson, who shared his reaction to news “Black-ish” is coming to an end. Anthony said he’s “trying to come to grips with… how are we going to wrap up this story and this family?” He called it “a bittersweet moment for all of us.”
FitnessPosted by
Amomama

Dr Dre Shows off His Washboard Abs at 56 after Battling Brain Aneurysm

Rap icon Dr. Dre's "COVID bod" was on display on social media as he updated fans on how he has been maintaining his physique, and many could not help but be inspired. Music boss Dr. Dre was in line with the "dad body" trend that fellow star Will Smith recently shared on social media, but the A-list rapper looked as good as new, showing off his abs.