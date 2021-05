Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that Broadway will be re-opening in September. This is exciting news for New York City and the arts. Since Times Square is the center of Broadway and New York’s entertainment district, we thought we’d celebrate by sharing all the amazing things to do in Times Square. We have stayed in the Times Square Neighborhood of New York four times and love it. It is alive with energy and excitement. If you love staying in the heart of the action, this is the place and these are all the top things to see during your visit.