Cheer Pack North America Announces Partnership with SmartSeal® to Create the CHEERPlus™ No-Spill™ Spouted Pouch with SmartSeal® Technology

ISTANBUL, TURKEY- BRUNEI DARUSSALAM – Hitit and Royal Brunei Airlines announce new technology partnership to further improve guest experience and digital retailing capability. The national carrier of Brunei Darussalam and Hitit announce the signing of a strategic partnership agreement. The award of this prestigious contract to Hitit is the outcome of an extensive review and evaluation process, conducted by Royal Brunei in conjunction with specialist research firm T2RL. The new partnership will see Hitit providing Royal Brunei with their core passenger service systems, an upgraded internet booking engine and mobile application, as well as a variety of supporting solutions covering airport operations, airline loyalty and customer care. The airline’s global guests will benefit from faster and more intuitive ways of booking flights, a seamlessly integrated passenger experience through the travel journey and value-added travel product options recommended in a personalized way.