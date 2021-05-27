The Vertical Flight Society Announces the Winners of the Inaugural Design-Build-Vertical-Flight Student Competition

newsbreak-logo
FAIRFAX, Va. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. The Vertical Flight Society today announces the winners of its inaugural Design-Build-Vertical-Flight (DBVF) Competition. The University of Michigan took first place with a prize of $2,000. The team from the University of Maryland took second place and the Ohio State University took third place; the teams will be awarded cash prizes of $1,000 and $500, respectively.

