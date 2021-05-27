The Vertical Flight Society Announces the Winners of the Inaugural Design-Build-Vertical-Flight Student Competition

Quantum gravity is one of the hottest topics in science today and has proven to be one of the most challenging concepts to mathematically model and empirically study. Quantum gravity is the topic of my conversation today with Professor Vipin Gupta, who is publishing 12 books in 2021 under Project VIPIN, Vastly Integrated Processes inside Nature. He has already published four books: What is Divine Energy, What is Present Reality, Is Present Reality, and Is Divine Energy.Two more, What is Consciousness and What is Para-Consciousness, are on their way.