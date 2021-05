CattleFax hosted a trend webinar and opened with record high beef exports in March, up 32.9 million pounds year over year. Troy Bockelmann, an analyst with CattleFax, said that growth was driven primarily by China. Exports to Canada and Mexico, he said are down slightly as both of those countries produce more beef domestically. Australia, in the face of devastating drought, is seeing greatly reduced slaughter numbers and their exports to Japan are down, allowing U.S. beef to fill that need.