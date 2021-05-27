Cancel
Netflix’s Sonic Prime Details Shared By Showrunner Joe Kelly

By Tyler Treese
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Sega’s Sonic Central stream, Sonic Prime showrunner Joey Kelly of Man of Action Entertainment discussed new his studio and the upcoming Netflix series. “Man of Action is a writer’s collective consisting of myself, Joe Casey, Steven T. Seagle, and Duncan Rouleau. We created a couple of things you might have heard of. The Ben 10 franchise for Cartoon Network, the heroes and team of Big Hero 6 for Disney, and a bunch of other shows that we’ve worked on over the years in animation. We’ve been kind of busy,” Kelly said of the studio.

