Glenda Jackson Receives BIFA's Richard Harris Award

By Women, Hollywood
womenandhollywood.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlenda Jackson’s long hiatus from acting certainly didn’t detract from the industry’s appreciation of the two-time Oscar winner. After leaving the stage and screen behind for U.K. politics in 1996, she returned 25 years later to star in a West End production of “King Lear,” a role that landed her a fifth Olivier Award nomination. She won a Tony Award in 2018 for lead actress in a play for “Three Tall Women” on Broadway, which she followed up with a BAFTA-winning turn in 2019 BBC One mystery “Elizabeth Is Missing.” The celebrated actress just received yet another honor: the British Independent Film Awards’ Richard Harris Award. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news.

