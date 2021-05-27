Glenda Jackson Receives BIFA’s Richard Harris Award
Glenda Jackson’s long hiatus from acting certainly didn’t detract from the industry’s appreciation of the two-time Oscar winner. After leaving the stage and screen behind for U.K. politics in 1996, she returned 25 years later to star in a West End production of “King Lear,” a role that landed her a fifth Olivier Award nomination. She won a Tony Award in 2018 for lead actress in a play for “Three Tall Women” on Broadway, which she followed up with a BAFTA-winning turn in 2019 BBC One mystery “Elizabeth Is Missing.” The celebrated actress just received yet another honor: the British Independent Film Awards’ Richard Harris Award. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news.womenandhollywood.com