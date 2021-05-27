Cancel
Bacterium causing rabbit fever remains virulent for months in cold water

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough it is not spread through human contact, Francisella tularensis is one of the most infectious pathogenic bacteria known to science--so virulent, in fact, that it is considered a serious potential bioterrorist threat. It is thought that humans can contract respiratory tularemia, or rabbit fever--a rare and deadly disease--by inhaling as few as 10 airborne organisms.

