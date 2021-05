Israel is a success story economically, thriving in many fields. Militarily, Israel continues to dominate in the Middle East. But despite its strengths, its typical response to the passions and hostilities spawned from its dominance is contrary to its own interests. The latest moves to evict lifelong residents from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem based on a legal system that “favors the victors” but is questionable under principles of equity have resulted in the unnecessary deaths of Jews and Arabs.