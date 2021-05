Gareth Southgate will announce his England squad for the rearranged Euro 2020 later this month.England will play Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic in Group D, with the top two guaranteed to reach the knockout phase.All three of England’s games will be held at Wembley, as will the semi-finals and final of the tournament.England will also play pre-tournament friendlies against Austria and Romania at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium in early June.A number of players, including Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson and Jack Grealish, face anxious waits to see if they will recover from injury in time to play at the finals.When will...