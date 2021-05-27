newsbreak-logo
'Blue Miracle' Review: A Real-Life Underdog Triumph Becomes a Wholesomely Hokey Family Film

Many a chef will tell you that fish and cheese don't go together, but "Blue Miracle" says otherwise. Based on the true, headline-making story of an amateur Mexican team who won the world's richest fishing tournament in 2014, Julio Quintana's likable family film misses nary a cornball trick in Hollywood's underdog-drama playbook, and just about pulls it off.

