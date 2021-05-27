Additive Manufacturing Users Group Names Technical Competition Winners

(3DPrint.com PRO is available only to subscribers) Big shifts, changes, and excitement have been an annual staple in the additive manufacturing industry for the past ten years. Ever since the advent of desktop and inexpensive 3D printers, the market has been the subject of intense financial interest. The shift to using what have historically been technologies for producing specialized parts and prototypes to using them for more significant serial production was underway prior to low-cost printers, which were promised could let us “make anything.” Now, almost exactly ten years later, there is a second boom in additive manufacturing from the financial community, as markets look for innovative supply change solutions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which still lingers today. In many areas of manufacturing and the global economy, the impacts of COVID are actually just now peaking.