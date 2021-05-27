newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Additive Manufacturing Users Group Names Technical Competition Winners

By PRWeb
SFGate
 2 days ago

Bill Braune and Vito Gervasi take the top spots in AMUG's annual technical competition. The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) today announced the winners of its annual Technical Competition, which recognizes excellence in additive manufacturing applications and finishing techniques. A panel of industry veterans selected Bill Braune of Dinsmore, Inc. and Vito Gervasi of Cadens LLC as winners of the competition, which was held at the group's 32nd annual conference in Orlando, Florida.

www.sfgate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advanced Manufacturing#Manufacturing Industry#Digital Manufacturing#Advanced Technology#Industrial Design#Advanced Engineering#Amug#Dinsmore Inc#Cadens Llc#Advanced Finishing#Ornl#Baam#Fdm#Msoe#Formalloy Technologies#Renaissance Services#Dmg Mori#Dyndrite Corporation#Basf#Technical Presentations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Related
EngineeringScience Now

Material-structure-performance integrated laser-metal additive manufacturing

You are currently viewing the abstract. Metallic components are the cornerstone of modern industries such as aviation, aerospace, automobile manufacturing, and energy production. The stringent requirements for high-performance metallic components impede the optimization of materials selection and manufacturing. Laser-based additive manufacturing (AM) is a key strategic technology for technological innovation and industrial sustainability. As the number of applications increases, so do the scientific and technological challenges. Because laser AM has domain-by-domain (e.g., point-by-point, line-by-line, and layer-by-layer) localized forming characteristics, the requisite for printing process and performance control encompasses more than six orders of magnitude, from the microstructure (nanometer- to micrometer-scale) to macroscale structure and performance of components (millimeter- to meter-scale). The traditional route of laser-metal AM follows a typical “series mode” from design to build, resulting in a cumbersome trial-and-error methodology that creates challenges for obtaining high-performance goals.
Industryicotodaymagazine.com

Global Deep See Mining Market Top Manufacturers: Eramet Group, Hydril Pressure Control (GE Hydril), Nordic Ocean Resources AS (Nora), Teledyne Technologies, Lockheed Martin etc.

Introduction: Global Deep See Mining Market, 2020-26 This meticulous research representation highlighting crucial elements across present and past timelines feature innovative developments in the market ecosystem that thoroughly determine high potential investment returns in Global Deep See Mining market. The report takes into account decisive factors and makes accurate deductions...
AgricultureBusiness Insider

AGCO Enters into Targeted Spraying Technology Collaboration Agreement With Bosch, xarvio Digital Farming Solutions Powered by BASF and Raven Industries Inc.

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced it has entered into a proof of concept (PoC) collaboration agreement with Robert Bosch GmbH, BASF Digital Farming and Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN), with the objective of evaluating targeted spraying technology to make the application of crop protection products more effective and efficient by reducing crop input costs while driving farm and environmental sustainability.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Industrial Magnetics, Inc. Announces 36,000 Sq. Ft. Addition to Manufacturing Facility

BOYNE CITY, Mich. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Industrial Magnetics, Inc. recently announced a 36,000 sq. ft. addition to the manufacturing facility in Boyne City, MI. The large addition will more than double the existing manufacturing space. The project strategically supports the steady business growth from existing and new products, the growth of key channel partners, and the recent acquisition of Walker Magnetics.
Engineeringindustrial-lasers.com

CHAMPP consortium awarded grant for new hybrid additive manufacturing process

Alloyed (Yarnton, England), a part of the Casting-Hybrid-Additive-Manufacturing-Parts-Production (CHAMPP) consortium, has been awarded a significant grant to research, develop, and test an innovative new hybrid production process that will address a number of the key limitations of additive manufacturing for the automotive sector, specifically electric vehicles (EVs). The CHAMPP program brings together three key partners: Alloyed, Brunel University London’s BCAST, Gestamp, and its affiliate Autotech.
Las Vegas, NMnmhu.edu

Competition winners receive business idea seed money

LAS VEGAS, NM – Five people won a combined $5,000 in seed money for their business ideas during Highlands University’s Department of Business Administration’s first ever business pitch competition. The awards ceremony for the competition, COWBOY UP!, was conducted virtually April 19. “We were amazed reviewing the submitted pitches, which...
Engineeringmmsonline.com

Plotting a Pathway to Profitable Additive Manufacturing

Applying the AM part selection criteria that I provided previously is the first step to identifying whether a part is a potential candidate for Additive Manufacturing (AM). Ensuring that the material is available, the part fits within the AM build envelope and the complex features seem to justify the use of AM (versus numerous setups or changeovers on a mill, say) only means that a part can be printed; it does not mean that it should be printed. That is where sticker shock comes into play, particularly with metal AM processes like powder bed fusion.
Martinsburg, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

James Rumsey Technical Institute students take on Manufacturing Innovation Challenge

MARTINSBURG — In celebration of West Virginia Manufacturing Education Day, Explore the New Manufacturing has announced the completion of a Manufacturing Innovation Challenge, which teamed 13Tri-County Robotics students from the James Rumsey Technical Institute and Quad Graphics. The challenge required the students to develop a robotic visual inspection of magazine...
EconomyHigh Performance Composites

Why choose LSAM for large-format additive manufacturing?

In this Digital Demo, Scott Vaal, Thermwood’s LSAM product manager, answers the question “Why LSAM?” and offers an overview of key aspects of the large-scale additive manufacturing market and LSAM’s position in it. Vaal provides a brief history of Thermwood and how it came to additive manufacturing. He also addresses...
Businessaftermarketnews.com

DENSO VP Named 2021 Manufacturing Leadership Awards Winner

DENSO has announced that Raja Shembekar, vice president of its North America Production Innovation Center, has won a Manufacturing Leadership Award from the Manufacturing Leadership Council for his outstanding achievement in the Digital Transformation category. Shembekar was recognized at the Council’s virtual awards gala on May 19. Shembekar earned the...
Orlando, FLtctmagazine.com

AMUG awards four new DINOs for contributions to additive manufacturing industry

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) returned in-person last week for its 32nd annual conference in Orlando, Florida where it presented another four of its prestigious DINO (Distinguished INnovator Operator) Awards. The honours recognise individuals for their tenure and contributions to the advancement of the AM industry, passion for sharing...
Engineeringthefabricator.com

How additive manufacturing makes "impossible" materials possible

I spoke with an AM entrepreneur a few days ago. I’ll call him Bob. The guy was not only a brainiac but fun to talk to. Someone who laughed a great deal and clearly enjoyed what he was doing. Bob’s work? Constructing impossible parts from equally impossible materials. A little...
EconomyBusiness Insider

JELD-WEN Canada Named Manufacturer of the Year Winner from ENERGY STAR

TORONTO, May 19, 2021/CNW/ - JELD-WEN of Canada, a subsidiary of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), was named the ENERGY STAR® Manufacturer of the Year in the category of Windows and Doors for 2021. The ENERGY STAR® Canada Awards recognize organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. JELD-WEN of Canada has won this award five times over the last seven years bringing their total ENERGY STAR® award count to eight. The ENERGY STAR® program is internationally recognized and the symbol is known broadly by consumers as a trusted mark for high efficiency products.
Industry3DPrint.com

No, the Additive Manufacturing Industry Did Not Expand by Double Digits in 2020

(3DPrint.com PRO is available only to subscribers) Big shifts, changes, and excitement have been an annual staple in the additive manufacturing industry for the past ten years. Ever since the advent of desktop and inexpensive 3D printers, the market has been the subject of intense financial interest. The shift to using what have historically been technologies for producing specialized parts and prototypes to using them for more significant serial production was underway prior to low-cost printers, which were promised could let us “make anything.” Now, almost exactly ten years later, there is a second boom in additive manufacturing from the financial community, as markets look for innovative supply change solutions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which still lingers today. In many areas of manufacturing and the global economy, the impacts of COVID are actually just now peaking.
Businessimveurope.com

Canadian Additive Manufacturing to distribute Evatronix scanners

Evatronix SA has established cooperation with Canadian Additive Manufacturing, which became a distributor of eviXscan 3D scanners and solutions on the territory of Canada. Canadian Additive Manufacturing deals with additive manufacturing and 3D scanning solutions. The company operates in the Canadian market, a demanding market in terms of introducing new scanning technologies and processes. That is why Canadian Additive Manufacturing carefully selects new products for its portfolio. The company focuses on choosing the best solution from a given product category and, in the case of 3D scanners, it has decided on the eviXscan 3D brand:
Economywhattheythink.com

FTA Names Three Recipients of 2021 Technical Innovation Award

Bohemia, NY—FTA has announced three recipients of the 2021 FTA Technical Innovation Award, which has recognized disruptive, groundbreaking and innovative technologies impacting the package printing industry for more than 25 years. The award-winning technologies were unveiled as part of FORUM 2021’s Awards Presentation, kicking off the Association’s two-week technical conference.